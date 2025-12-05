NHL Rumors: Devils and Stamkos, Canadiens and Panthers Trades, McDavid Miffed

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New Jersey Devils looking at making a move, and could that move include acquiring Steven Stamkos? Meanwhile, are the Montreal Canadiens feeling like they need to address their goaltending situation? Or do they already have a fix within the organization? Are the Florida Panthers freaking out about their drop in the standings and unwilling to wait before making a move? Finally, was Connor McDavid upset with the media or himself before his three-goal outburst against the Seattle Kraken?

Are the Devils Kicking Tires on Steven Stamkos?

The New Jersey Devils understand that they might have to look to the trade market to find a solution to their scoring struggles. General manager Tom Fitzgerald is rumored to be talking to his staff internally about Steven Stamkos.

Nichols cites TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, who reports, “My understanding is that the New Jersey Devils have discussed his name internally, among many other trade targets, of course. The Devils were also among the suitors for Stamkos when he was a free agent in 2024. So there’s a bit of history there. It’s something to keep an eye on as we get closer to the March 6 trade deadline.”

Will the Canadiens Call Upon Jacob Fowler Before Looking at a Trade?

Former NHL executive Pierre McGuire is suggesting that, before the Montreal Canadiens look at any trade options in goal, they consider looking at one of their own prospects. The Canadiens have obvious goaltending concerns, but McGuire was high on Jacob Fowler, whom he compared to Martin Brodeur.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler stops Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

He said:

“Jacob Fowler is as good a prospect I’ve seen, and I’m not kidding you, since Marty Brodeur. I’ve been watching Jacob Fowler since he was 17. They’re so similar in terms of their approach to the game.”

Fowler has been on fire in the AHL, posting a 9-4-0 record with a 2.15 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage, and three shutouts. Fowler was pegged to be an option for the 2026-27 season, but one has to wonder if the Canadiens will give him a look earlier than expected.

Panthers to “Make a Call” Before It’s Too Late?

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said on the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast that he still believes the Florida Panthers will make the playoffs, but the franchise has to be growing concerned about how far down the standings they are moving.

Another loss and farther outside the Wild Card race, Friedman suggested the Panthers might opt to make a move prior to finding out the official status on Aleksander Barkov. He noted, “… to me, that is going to be the most interesting question. Do the Panthers get into a situation where they say we can’t wait on Barkov’s LTIR anymore, and we have to make a call?”

Friedman also mentioned that Matthew Tkachuk was potentially targeting the Winter Classic to return to action, but that’s still an unknown. Co-host Kyle Bukauskas added that rumors of a special-edition stick made with Sherwood would accompany his return, assuming he’s able to play by that date.

McDavid Was Miffed at the Media?

When I asked Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch what he thought about Connor McDavid’s game on Thursday night, and how much it changes the way the team plays when he decides to shoot as much as he did (seven times and three goals), Knoblauch suggested that McDavid was upset with the narrative surrounding his game.

“I think he was disappointed with your guys’ coverage of his offensive ability, or not shooting the puck. Maybe that stirred it up,” said Knoblauch. While the storyline might have upset the Oilers’ captain, McDavid was already upset with himself. “I thought I passed a couple away the other night. You know it ultimately cost us, losing a 1-0 game. Who knows if I score on one of those, so I thought about shooting a little bit more.”