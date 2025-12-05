Penguins Nearing Key Depth Boost as Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari Close In on Return

For a Pittsburgh Penguins team that has battled injuries and inconsistency throughout the first quarter of the season, help is finally on the horizon. Forwards Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari—both sidelined with upper-body injuries—returned to practice as full participants this week and are inching closer to rejoining the lineup. While neither is expected back immediately, their pending return carries meaningful implications for Pittsburgh’s forward depth, matchup structure, and overall balance.

Head coach Dan Muse confirmed the positive step on Wednesday, acknowledging both players looked strong after taking part in full-contact drills. “Today was obviously a big step there for them, just in their return to play and being out there with the team and full contact,” Muse said. “Both guys looked good, so they’re getting close. I don’t think [they’ll return] for tomorrow, but they are getting close.”

For a team that has relied heavily on its top stars while fighting through inconsistent production from the bottom six, the timing couldn’t be better.

Brazeau Was Emerging as a Quiet Breakout Before Injury

The injury to Brazeau came at an especially unfortunate time, as the 6-foot-6 winger was off to the best start of his career. The 26-year-old posted 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 12 games before being sidelined—production few expected when he signed a two-year deal in the summer after proving himself in the Boston Bruins organization.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Justin Brazeau celebrates his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Brazeau was quick to acknowledge how frustrating the setback was, yet remained optimistic about his recovery and return. “When it’s kind of your first good start like that, it’s not ideal,” Brazeau said. “But things happen, and it’s kind of the way you bounce back from it. Obviously, I feel good right now. I had a good last couple of weeks of being able to get back in the gym and kind of get that strength back a little bit, too. I feel pretty good health-wise that way.”

Before he got hurt, Brazeau showed some chemistry with Evgeni Malkin and Anthony Mantha. They were big guys with surprising finesse. Malkin and Mantha played better because Brazeau could win puck battles near the net, keep the puck in the offensive zone, and create space in front of the net for Pittsburgh’s playmakers.

“Early on, there were stretches where I was able to really get to my game. I knew I could kind of be that player,” Brazeau said. “Coming into the year, I wouldn’t have said I would have been a point-per-game guy. But I think just the belief that I can play and be a good player, not just kind of a fourth-line guy.”

His confidence and the coaching staff’s growing trust made his absence really felt. Having him back gives the Penguins something they’ve missed since he got hurt: a strong middle-six winger who can adapt his game to his linemates, whether it’s a cycle-heavy style or a faster transition game.

Acciari’s Return Brings Identity, Structure, and Defensive Stability

Brazeau can score, but Acciari is just as important to the Penguins. They’ve had problems being consistent and playing good defense. Acciari brings structure, toughness, and can play in any situation. Before he got hurt, Acciari, Blake Lizotte, and Connor Dewar formed a solid fourth line. The coach always trusted them to play defense, kill penalties, and control the game when needed.

Acciari is the kind of player coaches love. He’s dependable, they know what they’re going to get, and he’s willing to do the dirty work that wins games but doesn’t get much attention. When he was out, Pittsburgh had to mix up the lines, and the players in the middle had to take on the tough matchups that Acciari’s line would normally handle.

The veteran forward expressed enthusiasm about returning to familiar linemates and rediscovering that chemistry. “Being with Lizzo and Dewey, familiar faces out there and just knowing what they do, we kind of just mesh well,” Acciari said. “We were able to play well before the injury, and whenever I get back in, I hope to pick up where we left off, and just be that hard line to play against. I’m itching to get back, whenever that may be, and get back after it.”

Acciari’s value extends beyond the fourth line. His penalty-killing ability, physical presence, and reliability in protecting leads have been missed during a period when the Penguins’ special teams—particularly the penalty kill—have fluctuated. For a team built around high-end offensive talent, Acciari provides the glue that holds the team’s structure together.

Why Their Return Is So Important for Penguins’ Lineup

The return of Brazeau and Acciari couldn’t come at a better time for the Penguins, who have spent weeks trying to patch together a forward group amid constant injuries. Getting both players back restores much-needed structure, as each fills a clearly defined role that has been difficult to replace.

Noel Acciari, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Brazeau is good for providing depth offense, protecting the puck, and hanging out near the net to make space for his linemates. Acciari is dependable on defense, great at killing penalties, and brings a tough physical game that helps the bottom lines do well. Just having them around lets other players move back to the positions they’re best at, instead of having to fill bigger roles.

More than just fitting into a system, these two forwards will quickly help the Penguins get back to playing a tough, physical game they’ve been missing. They can win battles for the puck, keep possession, and play a lot of minutes. This gives Pittsburgh more balance, which they haven’t had in recent games where opponents pushed them around.

Before he got hurt, Brazeau was surprisingly productive as a middle-line scorer. His ability to score took some pressure off the team’s star players, who usually have to do most of the scoring. Acciari’s good defensive sense and penalty-killing skills make the team stronger in an area where they’ve struggled without him. Together, they should give the team a boost.

What to Expect When Brazeau and Acciari Return

Muse said Brazeau and Acciari probably won’t play the next game, but they should be back soon. The coaches think they’ll travel with the team on the next road trip, which means the Penguins should soon go back to the lines that were doing well before they got hurt.

Now, the big thing will be how fast Brazeau can get back to where he was playing before. He was confident, big, and had good hands. He thinks he can start playing well again right away. Acciari’s return should be easier since he plays a simple, reliable game, which is usually easy to get back to after an injury.

The Boost Penguins Need for a Playoff Push

The Penguins haven’t been able to get on a roll lately, so getting Brazeau and Acciari back is a big deal. It’s not just about having two extra players; they make the team better in terms of structure, who they are, and how deep they are.

Brazeau has brought some offense they weren’t expecting and brings a physical presence. Acciari makes the bottom lines solid again and helps defensively. If they can play as they did before they got hurt, the Penguins might finally be able to find some consistency and maybe even make a run at the playoffs.