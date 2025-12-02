Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Golden Knights – 12/2/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Tyler BertuzzI — Frank Nazar — Oliver Moore

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Ryan Donato – Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Sam Rinzel

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)

Status report

Slaggert is expected to play after being a healthy scratch in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. He would replace Sam Rinzel, a defenseman, after Chicago played with 11 forwards against Anaheim. … The Blackhawks activated goalie Laurent Brossoit from injured non-roster and loaned him to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

Hart will make his Golden Knights debut after being recalled from his conditioning stint with Henderson of the AHL. It will be his first NHL start since Jan. 20, 2024, with the Philadelphia Flyers. Goalie Carl Lindbom was reassigned to Henderson. … Saad will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. He will replace Holtz at forward.

