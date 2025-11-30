Blackhawks Snap 5-Game Losing Streak With 4-3 Win Over Ducks

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks faced off in a matinee showdown on Sunday, Nov. 30 at the United Center. Headed into the game, the Ducks were coming off a six-game homestand of which they won four of the six. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks were trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

This was the second of three matchups this season between these two clubs, the first of which saw the Ducks lose 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 19, also at the United Center. Former long-time Blackhawks’ head coach Joel Quenneville, now the new bench boss of the Ducks, was looking to win in his old barn. Another former Blackhawk, Petr Mrazek, was in net for Anaheim, while Spencer Knight manned the crease for Chicago.

Once it was all said and done, the Blackhawks came away with a dramatic 5-3 victory. Let’s get to the recap.

Ducks Win the 1st Period

The Ducks got off to a fast and furious start, quite literally. Cutter Gauthier scored just 15 seconds in, assisted by Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson. Then at the 47 second mark, Olen Zellweger did the honors, assisted by Terry and Gauthier.

🚨 Zelly 🚨



That's two goals in under a minute of play!! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/IdWXZ5s9bQ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 30, 2025

Less than a minute into the game, the Ducks were up 2-0 and Gauthier and Terry already had two points on the day.

To make matters even worse for the home team, Anaheim scored again at the 10:25 mark of the first period. Chris Kreider knocked one in at the goalmouth to make it 3-0. It was Kreider’s 600th career point. He was assisted by Beckett Sennecke and Mason McTavish.

Anaheim Ducks’ Chris Kreider scored a goal on Nov. 30 versus the Chicago Blackhawks. It was his 600th NHL point. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

But the Blackhawks got some life back when they scored on the power play towards the end of the first frame. Tyler Bertuzzi redirected a shot by Frank Nazar. Connor Bedard was credited with the secondary assist.

Nonetheless, the Ducks looked in command, and took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Blackhawks Win the 2nd Frame

In the second frame, the Blackhawks got another one back with a two-on-one breakaway. Rookie Ryan Greene got the tally off a very unselfish pass by Bedard. It was Greene’s second goal in as many games.

GOAL: Bedard to Greene to capitalize on a 2-on-1 break! Watch Vlasic sets a screen too to make sure Greene stays open 👀 pic.twitter.com/OoumrZvq5M — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) November 30, 2025

The comeback was complete with a power play goal by Colton Dach. He was assisted by Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

I don't know if this Teuvo Teravainen pass was intended for Ryan Donato, but Colton Dach quickly snagged it and goes top shelf on the power play for his 3rd goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/hSKFoRW56a — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 30, 2025

Just like that, what looked like a rout by the Ducks turned into a 3-3 tie headed into the second intermission.

Blackhawks Take the 3rd Period & the Win

In the third period, it looked as if the Ducks’ Alex Killorn had scored a shorthanded goal, but the play was ruled offside and there was no goal. With a little over 10 minutes to go in the game, Ducks’ netminder Mrazek looked like he pulled something and was replaced by Ville Husso.

Shortly thereafter, Bedard took advantage of a Duck’s turnover to give the Blackhawks the lead. It was the 20-year-old’s 15th goal of the season.

What a goal by Connor Bedard, who scores his 15th goal of the season. It's his third point of the game. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/cw9sJHLE86 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 30, 2025

But alas, he wasn’t done yet. The Ducks pulled Husso, and Bedard scored the empty net goal at the 18:05 mark of the third to bring the score to 5-3 for the Blackhawks. It was Bedard’s fourth point of the game (2 goals and 2 assists).

After scoring five unanswered goals, the Blackhawks earned the win, 5-3.

What’s Next

The Blackhawks will now head out west for a four-game road trip. The Ducks head to St. Louis to face the Blues before heading home for another three-game homestand, which will culminate in the final series matchup with the Blackhawks on Dec. 7.