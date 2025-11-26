3 Things the Ducks Should Be Thankful For

With American Thanksgiving quickly approaching, there is a lot to be thankful for this time of year. After a quarter of the regular season played, the Anaheim Ducks are thanking their lucky stars that things are finally going their way more often than not. A 14-7-1 record speaks for itself, and for the first time in years, the Ducks sit at the top of the Pacific Division. Besides overall success, what should the Ducks be thankful for this holiday season?

Home Games

The Ducks should be extremely thankful that half of the hockey season is played at home, as that is where they shine. Their home crowd at Honda Center welcomes them eagerly, with Ducks faithful showing up in big ways game after game. Home-ice advantage is their forte — they have an 8-2-0 record at home.

On the other hand, the Ducks seem to be a different team on the road, having a 6-5-1 record when they are the visitors. They have had a heavy travel schedule to start the season, and they embark on a six-game road trip in early December. Should they be able to hone their road skills for the rest of the season, they might have even more to be thankful for. For now, though, they’ll boast that home record with pride.

Their Young Core

It is no secret that the Ducks’ young core is, perhaps, the biggest key to their success this season. Players under 25 years old, such as Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Beckett Sennecke, are leading the way for their team’s success by making a significant impact each time they take to the ice.

Carlsson leads the team in points (29), is tied for first with Troy Terry in assists (18), and is in second place for goals (11). His offensive performance has been reliable and consistent — earlier in the season, he boasted an 11-game point streak. His presence is valued, as he has spent an average of 19:38 on ice each night and has scored three game-winning goals.

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

While Carlsson is the team’s standout star so far this season, Gauthier and Sennecke are not far behind. With 13 goals, Gauthier leads the team offensively. Two of those goals have been game winners. In his second season, Gauthier is finally finding his groove in the NHL and is on pace for a career year. Last season, he scored just 20 goals — he will likely double that total, if not more.

Rookie Sennecke was a wild card before the season. Many Ducks fans were unsure if he would play with the varsity club, stay with his junior team, or be relegated to the American Hockey League. The Ducks organization chose the first option, and they chose well. Sennecke has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and has played in every game this season. His junior success has translated spectacularly to the big leagues, and Anaheim should be extremely thankful to have him.

A Stellar Offseason

The final thing the Ducks should be thankful for is the phenomenal offseason performance of their front office. The organization made big moves — acquiring Chris Kreider, Mikael Granlund, Ryan Poehling, and Petr Mrazek. They also decided to secure spots on the team for Sennecke and Ian Moore, two young players who have come up big.

The most successful offseason move for the Ducks, with no contest, is the acquisition of Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers. Kreider was acquired for a small cost for the team: prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick. He has proven himself well worth the price, as the veteran forward has scored 10 goals and five assists — 15 points in just 18 games. He is already halfway to his point total with the Rangers last season, making it clear that a change of scenery was what he needed, and that the feeling of thankfulness is mutual.

Besides Kreider and the aforementioned Sennecke, other newcomers have been reliable and consistent. Granlund, before being out with an injury, was a point-per-game player. Poehling wins faceoffs 44.9% of the time and is a solid bottom-six forward, averaging 12:32 on ice per game. Mrazek has some big wins under his belt and boasts a 3-2-0 record. Moore, a rookie defenseman, was impressive while filling in for Radko Gudas, scoring his first and second NHL goals in that span.

Overall, the Ducks have lots to bring to the table this holiday when asked, “What are you thankful for?” As the season progresses, we will likely see that list continue to grow. Home wins will just get sweeter, young players will keep showing up, and there is no telling what other roster moves the Ducks’ front office might have up their sleeves.