Anaheim Ducks Acquire Chris Kreider From the New York Rangers

After 16 years, Chris Kreider’s time in New York has come to an end. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was the first to report that trade discussions between the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks were entering advanced stages earlier this week, and according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Kreider officially waived his no-trade clause and agreed to be dealt to the Ducks. The 34-year-old forward, who spent his entire NHL career with the Rangers since being drafted in the first round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, will move on and join a young Ducks roster, on which he will provide a veteran presence. For many Rangers fans, this will be their first time rooting for a Kreider-less team.

The Ducks are acquiring Kreider and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Carey Terrance, a former second-round pick and 20-year-old center who captained the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this past season, along with a third-round pick.

Carey Terrance goes to Rangers as part of this trade. Ducks will get a fourth round pick, Rangers get a third round pick. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 12, 2025

Through this trade, the Rangers will slash $6.5 million off their cap sheet, and as a result, will now have room to target upgrades, particularly on defense, while creating a clearer path for younger players like Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, and Will Cuylle.

This trade marks the end of an era, an era that began with Kreider’s playoff debut in the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs and included multiple Eastern Conference Finals and a Stanley Cup Final appearance. For the Rangers, the Kreider era was one of the most successful stretches in modern franchise history.

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

More details are expected to emerge in the coming days, but the Kreider era in New York is all but officially over.