NHL Rumors: Rangers, Ducks, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Chris Kreider has been traded to the Anaheim Ducks. For the Ducks, it’s about getting better. For the New York Rangers, it’s about cap space. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are making some lineup changes. Is Bowen Byram on the trade block for the Buffalo Sabres?

Chris Kreider Traded to Ducks as Rangers Begin New Chapter

After days of speculation, the New York Rangers have finalized a deal to send veteran winger Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks. Several sources are now confirming the trade, saying that Kreider has agreed to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the move.

The Rangers will receive prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick, while Anaheim acquires Kreider and a fourth-round pick.

The Ducks are taking on the full remainder of Kreider’s contract, which carries a $6.5 million cap hit through the next two seasons. Anaheim is expected to spend aggressively this offseason to meet the NHL’s salary cap floor, and acquiring Kreider is a step toward reaching that $14 million target. Meanwhile, Darren Dreger reports, “Kreider trade to Anaheim will give the NYR the cap flexibility they need to target free agents or present offer sheets. No salary retained by NYR, which was also important in the deal.”

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kreider, 34, has spent his entire NHL career with the Rangers since being drafted 19th overall in 2009. Known for his speed and net-front presence, he’s become one of the franchise’s most respected veterans. However, it seemed clear he was likely to be moved when his name popped up in a trade memo to all the other NHL teams in November.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski writes, “While I’ve downplayed NHL offer sheet hysteria in the past, I think the flexibility to potentially sign an RFA is part of the @NYRangers thinking on the Kreider trade.” There is also some thought that the Ducks might be gearing up to make a big move in free agency. Mitch Marner, anyone?

Oilers Make Line Changes Ahead of Game 4

Reports confirm the apparent line changes from the morning skate for the Edmonton Oilers, indicating that some adjustments will be made ahead of Game 4. Viktor Ardvisson and John Klingberg are out, while Jeff Skinner and Troy Stecher are in. Stuart Skinner will remain the starter in net.

For Jeff Skinner, this will be his NHL Stanley Cup Final debut. He’s played well in the limited opportunities he’s gotten to play. Stecher was incredible in the Dallas series, and the Oilers will go back to him as Klingberg has struggled to stay on the positive side of the ledger against Florida.

Bowen Byram Generating Trade Interest

As per ESPN analyst and insider Kevin Weekes, “Per sources, I’m told @StanleyCup champ D Byram is generating plenty of interest in the market from multiple clubs exploring a potential trade with @BuffaloSabres for his services.“

This isn’t the first time Byram’s name has come up in trade speculation. At the end of the season, a report emerged that he had vacated his place and left the city. Some didn’t read much into it, but others wondered if this meant anything. Byram has said he’s happy in Buffalo, but there is also chatter that he wants a bigger role and doesn’t see himself as a third-string player.