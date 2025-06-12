Devils Must Resolve Their Defensive Logjam

It’s hard to believe that the New Jersey Devils now have a surplus of defensive talent, especially considering their disastrous struggles last season. In 2023-24, they gave up the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.43 goals against per game. Not only did they miss the playoffs that season, but they spent most of it without Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler, whose injuries were a crushing blow to the Devils’ defense.

But now, Devils fans should be proud of their defensive core, which will include a healthy Luke Hughes, who is expected to make a full recovery from shoulder surgery before training camp begins. But with many defensemen signed to long-term contracts and multiple promising young players, the Devils’ blue line is at a deadlock. Unfortunately, this means they will have to make a few tough decisions during the offseason.

Johnathan Kovacevic: A Welcome Surprise

Arguably, the most surprising development this season was Johnathan Kovacevic. Not only did he earn a career-high in points (17) and ice time per game (19:49), but he was also a solid defensive defenseman. However, this meant that Simon Nemec was demoted to the Utica Comets for most of the season. Kovacevic’s strong performance was a large factor in the Devils’ blue-line surge, including impressive on-ice rates during the regular season. In 5-on-5 scenarios, the Devils averaged 1.89 goals against and 9.95 high-danger scoring chances for (HDCF) every 60 minutes that he was on the ice.

In addition, the Siegenthaler-Kovacevic pairing was one of the most prominent shutdown duos in the league. While on the ice at even strength, Devils goaltenders had a .942 save percentage (SV%). Likewise, Kovacevic’s goals for percentage (GF%) increased by 36.37% after being paired with Siegenthaler. That pairing also excelled on the penalty kill, effectively stifling opponents’ scoring chances.

In early March, Kovacevic signed a five-year, $20 million extension but, unfortunately, sustained a knee injury during the Devils’ first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Following surgery, he will not be ready in time for training camp and will likely miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season. However, Nemec is the ideal candidate to fill his roster slot following a redeeming playoff performance.

Brian Dumoulin: A Temporary Fix

Before the trade deadline, general manager Tom Fitzgerald made a move that left many Devils fans scratching their heads. He traded Herman Traff and a second-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for Brian Dumoulin. This decision proved to be a blessing since he became a reliable depth defenseman when the team was riddled with injuries.

Brian Dumoulin, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite only playing 24 games with New Jersey, Dumoulin found his groove at the end of the season. In fact, his first goal as a Devil was an overtime game-winner against the Boston Bruins. He was also instrumental during the playoffs, recording a whopping 37:19 ice time in the Devils’ final playoff game in Round 1. He even blocked an average of 5.96 shots every 60 minutes.

The Devils could use another veteran blueliner, but it does not seem realistic to re-sign Dumoulin. His previous contract was a $6.3 million, two-year deal with the Seattle Kraken, but he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. There’s still a chance that the Devils will opt to re-sign Dumoulin, but it seems unlikely, given the limited cap space and the urgent need to restructure their bottom-six forwards.

Simon Nemec & Seamus Casey: The Future of Defense

The Devils have two young, right-handed defensemen at their disposal: Nemec and Seamus Casey. Both represent the future of the team’s blue line, and both had strong performances at different portions of the season. Casey made his NHL debut at the Global Series in Prague and played in Game 5 against the Hurricanes. He managed four goals and four assists, showing moments of potential as an offensive defenseman.

Casey was primarily paired with Nemec after getting called up from the American Hockey League (AHL), playing on his left. Together, the two had minimal success, with a 35% Corsi and a 37.88 scoring chance for percentage (SCF%). Nemec played 16 more games than Casey this season, but suffered from a sophomore slump. He recorded just four points in the regular season, but later earned the title of playoff hero. His overtime goal in Game 3 helped the Devils secure their lone playoff win.

The Devils could keep both defensemen or use one as a bargaining chip in an offseason move. Their right-handed defensive core consists of Hamilton, Kovacevic, and Brett Pesce, all three of whom have signed long-term contracts. Casey could also be sent back to Utica and benefit from further AHL development.

Devils Defense Moving Forward

As it stands, the Devils have a busy offseason ahead of them. With free agency right around the corner, their top priority should still be acquiring depth scoring, but they must also solve their defensive logjam. Untimely injuries made for desperate measures this season, but now it’s up to Fitzgerald to assess who makes the cut for 2025-26.