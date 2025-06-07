Devils’ Jesper Bratt Deserves to Be an Alternate Captain

There’s no denying that Jesper Bratt is one of the NHL’s best-kept secrets. Throughout eight seasons with the New Jersey Devils, he has become a franchise cornerstone, and his offensive contributions are invaluable. This season, he finished as the club’s top scorer, with 88 points in the regular season, along with three points in five playoff games.

And with Ondrej Palat on trade boards, the team may need to name another alternate captain. Alongside captain Nico Hischier, Bratt is the longest-tenured player in New Jersey. Both his skills and experience are worthy of a leadership title, and he should be the next Devil to wear an “A” on his jersey.

From Draft Steal to Superstar

Bratt is the Devils’ biggest draft steal to date, selected 162nd overall in the sixth round of the 2016 Draft. After making the opening night roster on Oct. 7, 2017, it was clear that he would become something special. He scored a power-play goal and earned a shorthanded assist during his first NHL game, finishing his debut season with 35 points.

But after four campaigns in the 30-point range, Bratt’s offensive production doubled. As his game improved, he also became more versatile, excelling not only in his playmaking ability but also on the Devils’ special teams. Likewise, he also progressed in the physical aspects of the game, upping his strength in the defensive zone. He managed to land 45.5% more hits than last season and blocked a career-high 42 shots, both of which garnered praise from head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Bratt has crossed the 70-point threshold each season since 2021-22, making his point production both consistent and reliable. This season, he managed to reach new heights, with a career-high in both assists (67) and power-play points (34). He even broke the franchise record for most assists in a single season, a title previously held by Devils’ legend Scott Stevens.

Stepping Up and Standing Out

Bratt has proven time and time again why he deserves to wear an “A,” namely due to his dedication to New Jersey. In 2023, he signed an eight-year extension with the Devils, which has an AAV of $7,875,000. Since signing this contract, he has been the Devils’ leading scorer for two consecutive seasons. In fact, he ranked fifth in the NHL for regular-season assists, joining the elite ranks of players like Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov.

Historically, Bratt has also stepped up when the team needed it most, namely in the absence of Jack Hughes. In 2023-24, he became the Devils’ leading goalscorer when Hughes was sidelined for a significant portion of the season, even replacing him at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. And this season was no different. After Hughes suffered another shoulder injury, Bratt elevated his offensive production, alongside Hischier and Timo Meier.

His stellar performance even carried over to the playoffs. During Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bratt averaged four shots on goal and 23:23 in ice time per game. He was also on the ice for 58.49% of the Devils’ high-danger scoring chances (HDCF%). Overall, he has been consistent during the regular season and the playoffs, leading the way again and again.

All-Situations Player

Bratt’s tenacity is another factor that makes him prime alternate captain material. For the last three seasons, he has been a point-per-game player. He is a creative playmaker, able to find open spaces and generate scoring opportunities with elite speed and puck control. In fact, Devils’ goaltenders had a .907 save percentage (SV%) when he was on the ice during 5-on-5 scenarios this season.

Bratt attacks the game with speed, strategy, and skill, while also having phenomenal chemistry with his teammates. There is a wide range of data from NHL Edge that displays his overall impact. This season, he ranked in the 95th percentile in skating distance, making a difference at both ends of the ice. For the last four seasons, he has ranked in the 91st percentile or above in speed bursts over 20 miles per hour.

He is also dangerous when down a man, as shown by his two shorthanded goals this season. Bratt spent a whopping 45.5% of his penalty kill time in the neutral zone, which is 14.8% higher than the league average among forwards. He would be a great addition to the Devils’ leadership team, since he is a solid player, useful in all situations, and dedicated to the team’s success.

Committed Since Day One

Nonetheless, Bratt’s dedication to the team extends far beyond the scoresheet. He has been with the team since the beginning of their rebuild and has helped shape the Devils’ identity for the last eight seasons. Leading by example, he has been a key contributor and a reliable player, even pushing through a shoulder injury at the end of the season. After being such an important part of the Devils’ roster for so long, no one deserves to become an alternate captain more than him.

