From Gretzky to Messier: The Changing Faces of the Edmonton Oilers Legacy

During the first two games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Rogers aired a new commercial celebrating the legacy of the Edmonton Oilers. It was a sharp-looking ad—dramatic, nostalgic, soaked in the sweat and fire of past Stanley Cup runs. Kevin Lowe was there. Bill Ranford made an appearance. Most prominently, a young Mark Messier took centre stage—helmet on, eyes burning, elbow cocked.

But one name was conspicuously absent: Wayne Gretzky.

No. 99—the greatest to ever wear the jersey—was nowhere to be seen. No clips. No nod. Not even a mention. For Oilers fans, and all of hockey, it was a moment that invited a deeper question: Has something changed?

Why No Gretzky in an Edmonton Oilers Sweater? A Few Theories

The absence might seem minor to some, but legacy and symbolism are everything in hockey culture. These ads are tightly controlled messages. When someone is left out, it often means something.

So why exclude Gretzky?

Some speculate it could be a simple licensing issue. Others think it might be intentional. Gretzky has distanced himself from Canadian hockey in some ways—living primarily in the United States, rarely appearing at Canadian events unless contracted, and even aligning himself politically with figures like Donald Trump. That particular association has left a bitter taste for many Canadians, especially in a country that elected a Prime Minister primarily in response to Trump’s style of politics.

In short, Gretzky may no longer represent the version of Canada that this ad—and the city of Edmonton—wants to project.

Gretzky Has Become a Polarizing Figure to Many in Edmonton

Gretzky’s recent brush with political controversy—including his visible support for Trump (whose words seem to disrespect Canada’s sovereignty) and a perceived lack of alignment with Canadian values—has left some fans conflicted. His appearance at Trump events, a congratulatory visit to the Dallas Stars locker room, and a thumbs-up to the U.S. team during the 4 Nations Face-Off all stirred frustration, culminating in vandalism of his statue and a petition to rename Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky Drive.

Former Oilers Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and longtime dressing room attendant Joey Moss watch as a banner is lowered during the closing ceremonies at Rexall Place on April 6, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The game was the final game the Oilers played at Rexall Place before moving to Rogers Place next season. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

As the Oilers chase another Stanley Cup, a shift is emerging. Many longtime fans choose to separate the player from his politics, emphasizing Gretzky’s monumental legacy in Edmonton and his role in putting Canadian hockey on the global stage. For them, what he built in the 1980s still outweighs his so-called missteps in the 2020s—even if, at times, he seems slightly out of sync with the Oilers’ fan base.

In Gretzky’s Absence, Mark Messier Steps Into the Spotlight

If Gretzky is quietly sliding backward, Messier is charging forward. He’s suddenly everywhere. From commercials to city campaigns to beer cans, the image of Messier—fierce, rugged, Canadian—is being reshaped as the new face of Edmonton’s hockey soul.

Messier’s enduring legacy with the Oilers resonates deeply within the hockey community, arguably positioning him as a figure of equal, if not greater, reverence than Gretzky among fans. While Gretzky’s unparalleled skill and records are etched in NHL history, Messier’s leadership and grit, especially during the Oilers’ 1990 Stanley Cup win without Gretzky, cemented his status as a symbol of resilience and determination.

His active engagement with the team, including recent appearances and commentary on current players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, shows his ongoing commitment to the franchise. As the Oilers create a new era, Messier’s past and present contributions solidify his role as a central figure in Edmonton’s hockey narrative.

Gretzky Made the Oilers Famous; Messier Made the Oilers Fans Proud

There’s a mythology emerging in all this drama: Gretzky made Edmonton famous. Messier made it proud.

Unpacking that emerging mythology goes something like this: Gretzky brought global attention to the city with his elegance, record-breaking stats, and transcendent skill—he turned Edmonton into the center of the hockey universe. But Messier came to embody the city’s soul with his toughness, grit, and defiant leadership. He didn’t just win; he fought for every inch. In a working-class town that values resilience and loyalty, Messier’s legacy feels more grounded, more relatable. Where Gretzky soared, Messier stood his ground—now that story is the one being retold.

This is more than nostalgia. It’s cultural storytelling. Messier’s style and character align with the story the Oilers—and maybe Canada—want to tell about themselves right now: battle-tested, gritty, unshakably local.

As Canada and the United States Become Further Divided

So, what’s the deal with Gretzky disappearing from advertisements and Messier becoming more ubiquitous? Who gets to represent a team—and a country—is a question beyond hockey. It reflects shifting values in NHL marketing, where identity and national pride are increasingly prominent.

As fans see this Stanley Cup Final as Canada versus the U.S., players like Gretzky, who now live and feel more American than Canadian to many, don’t fit the current cultural narrative the same way they once did. This isn’t a criticism of Gretzky or his legacy—his impact on the game is unquestionable—but rather a reflection on how politics, nationalism, and cultural identity influence which stories resonate today.

If Gretzky no longer embodies Edmonton’s hockey past for many fans, then who does, and what does that say about the evolving relationship between sport, place, and pride? This unfolds in a uniquely charged political moment, where the backstory goes beyond hockey. The point is that hockey often reflects the broader culture of North America, and in that light, it seems Mark Messier is steadily gaining prominence as the new face of the Edmonton Oilers.

