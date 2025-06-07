Maple Leafs Linked to Marchand: Mammoth Cost May Follow

Could Brad Marchand make a shocking move to Toronto this summer? According to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, a blockbuster free-agent signing involving Marchand is “more realistic” for the Maple Leafs than a potential deal for Sam Bennett. With speculation heating up ahead of the NHL offseason, Toronto appears poised to pursue the veteran winger, who could be a strong fit alongside Auston Matthews.

Marchand Is Open to All Free Agency Options

Marchand, who is red hot in the 2025 playoffs, will be a UFA at the end of the Florida Panthers’ push. Interestingly, he hasn’t ruled out a move to Canada. “I’m going to listen to anything. We’ll deal with it when the time comes, and we’ll see what the right fit is,” Marchand said recently, when asked about joining a Canadian team. Kypreos discussed Marchand’s flexibility, along with his public admiration for the Maple Leafs and his belief that they are close to winning. Both are positive signs that the Leafs have a shot here.

Marchand is currently chasing another Stanley Cup, which is something the Leafs could use more of in their lineup. He scored the double-overtime winner in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night, knotting the series at 1-1. The Panthers remain focused on a potential repeat championship, but Marchand’s future has become a growing storyline.

Marchand Won’t Come at a Discount Price

At 37, Marchand is playing out the final year of his current contract and is set to test the free agent market. Despite his age, NHL insider Chris Johnston reports that Marchand is in line for the biggest payday of his career. With the salary cap rising and the winger continuing to deliver high-level performances, Marchand’s market value has never been stronger.

“I think next season he’s going to make the most money he’s ever made in the NHL,” Johnston said recently. “I’ve been led to believe that $8 million is about the number it’s going to take.” Whether the Leafs are prepared to pay that kind of a price is unclear, but there will be plenty of interest in the winger’s services, and Marchand won’t be inclined to take a team-friendly deal, given he’s been vastly underpaid for much of his NHL career.

Marchand’s ability to impact games, lead in the locker room, and adapt to different roles justifies that price tag, particularly in what’s shaping up to be a weaker 2025 free-agent class. Considering GM Brad Treliving made it clear he wants to change the “DNA” of the roster, who better than someone like Marchand? He’ll know the value he brings, and he’ll ensure the Leafs pay for it.

The question is, who will the Panthers prioritize? Although Marchand has enjoyed his time in Florida, the Panthers may decide that getting Bennett re-signed is at the top of their to-do list. That would likely make Marchand available. However, if Bennett wants too much, the Panthers may let him move on, inking Marchand to a new deal instead.

Either way, it puts Toronto in a position to strike. They’d love a shot at either player, and if Mitch Marner leaves, Treliving will have the $8-$10 million it might cost to sign one of them. The Leafs have long needed more bite and postseason experience, and both players offer it. Marchand, a Stanley Cup champion with a reputation for clutch moments, would be the less expensive option over a shorter term. However, he’s older, and there is some additional risk in chasing him over Bennett.

