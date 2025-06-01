Bottom-Six Revamp Should Be Devils’ Top Offseason Priority

Now that the New Jersey Devils’ offseason is officially underway, it’s high time the team addresses the elephant in the room: depth scoring. During the regular season, it was easy to overlook an underperforming bottom-six forward group in favor of letting the top lines do all the scoring. However, after an injury eliminated 70-point player Jack Hughes from the lineup, things quickly went awry. Suddenly, the team was thrust into the playoffs without one of their top scorers, and the rest of the roster was unable to deliver.

To put things into perspective, during Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stefan Noesen’s lone goal in Game 5 was the only one scored by a bottom-six forward. If the Devils want to remain contenders for seasons to come, they need to bolster their secondary scoring before it’s too late. Luckily, it appears that general manager Tom Fitzgerald has already set things in motion.

Parting Ways With Tomas Tatar: A Necessary First Step

The Devils desperately tried to rekindle the former magic of their Tomas Tatar, Nico Hischier, and Dawson Mercer line. Together, this line had a 64.3 goals percentage (GF%) and averaged 4.06 goals per 60 minutes during the 2022-23 season.

When Tatar signed a one-year deal with New Jersey last summer, many believed this reunion would result in premium goal scoring. However, his point production plummeted, and Tatar quickly fell into a bottom-six role. This season, he managed just 17 points in 74 games. His 5-on-5 GF% also decreased by 20.52% since his time with the Seattle Kraken at the start of last season.

On Tuesday, the Devils parted ways with Tatar, who opted to leave the NHL to join the Swiss National League. He signed a two-year contract with EV Zug, where he will play center instead of left wing. While many fans were sad to see the veteran go, this could be the necessary first step in a complete bottom-six revamp. Tatar’s absence is the perfect opportunity for the Devils to prioritize scoring among their third and fourth lines.

Who Needs to Go?

During the offseason, the organization should also take a closer look at older players such as Curtis Lazar and Erik Haula, who noticeably struggled this season. Lazar had just five points in 48 games, while Haula’s 5-on-5 expected goals for (xGF) decreased by 13.76 since last season. Lazar will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1, while Haula’s contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Curtis Lazar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nathan Bastian is another player who will be on the metaphorical chopping block. He finished the season with a disappointing 10 points, which included just four goals in 59 games. Bastian was placed on injured reserve (IR) twice, suffering from a broken jaw along with a lower-body injury. His point production has been on a downward trend for the past three seasons, so the Devils must find someone else who can score.

The Devils will also have to make decisions on other pending UFAs, including Justin Dowling and Daniel Sprong. With free agency on the horizon, Fitzgerald needs to give the team a fair shot at next year’s playoffs by bringing in depth scoring.

Potential Secondary Scoring Targets

The Devils’ first step should be to acquire a depth center who has both skill and speed. Pius Suter could fit the bill, especially after a 25-goal campaign and a career-high 46 points. He would be a great addition in terms of his penalty killing and offensive contributions. Suter is a responsible two-way player, and his scoring ability would take pressure off the Devils’ top-six forwards.

Another potential fit is Justin Brazeau, who will become a UFA on July 1. His last contract with the Boston Bruins had a $775,000 cap hit, making him a potentially affordable option for the Devils. This season, he created 173 high-danger scoring chances (HDCF), but goaltenders had a .917 save percentage (SV%) with him on the ice. Brazeau could add both physicality and net front presence to the Devils, and he is also known for being a solid forechecker.

The final player that the Devils should consider is Anthony Beauvillier. He was traded to the Washington Capitals at the deadline, finishing the season with 15 goals and 25 points. Beauvillier is a short-term solution who could boost New Jersey’s bottom-six forward group with a combination of speed, grit, and scoring.

Devils’ Offseason Moving Forward

It’s clear that big changes are on the horizon for the Devils. The team has just welcomed Brad Shaw as an assistant coach, who is known for his defensive systems and player development. The club is also on the verge of re-signing their young star defenseman, Luke Hughes, who is a pending restricted free agent (RFA). New Jersey is on par for a busy summer, which will hopefully result in a secondary scoring revival.