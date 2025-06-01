Islanders Re-Signing Palmieri & Boqvist Shows Darche Wants to Retool on the Fly

Mathieu Darche was named the general manager (GM) of the New York Islanders last week, then had his introductory press conference on Thursday, May 29, and immediately got to work. The coaching decisions were announced, with Patrick Roy staying, while American Hockey League (AHL) coach Rick Kowalsky isn’t. The Islanders also re-signed Kyle Palmieri and Adam Boqvist.

The reports suggest that these deals were done by Lou Lamoriello and Darche respected both, not wanting any issues with the players’ union. However, this is quite the contrast from Lamoriello, who would typically have these signings done early in the offseason, yet wait until late in the summer to announce them.

With Darche, things are moving quickly, and it’s a sign that the Islanders are in a new era with him in charge. The deals also speak to how Darche wants the first few seasons, especially next season, to go. He’s hoping to build up the farm system, which takes time to do, and in the meantime, the Islanders will be competitive and push for playoff spots.

Palmieri Keeps Top-Six Going

The Islanders were let down by their offense last season, scoring only 2.71 goals per game, and things only worsened when Brock Nelson was traded (they averaged only 2.66 goals per game following the deal). Moving Nelson was comparable to pulling a thread on a sweater or the bottom Jenga block. The deal had to happen to give the Islanders some pieces for the future, but it left glaring weaknesses in the forward group.

Palmieri won’t fix things or turn around the offense. He will help, at least for the next two seasons. The 34-year-old winger scored 24 goals last season, and his shot and skillset overall have aged well, as he’s scored 85 goals in the last four seasons. Palmieri is the scorer who gives the Islanders a better second line.

Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri celebrate a goal for the New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This deal also gives Darche some time. The Islanders don’t have any prospects on the way, at least not for next season, and Palmieri fills a void, preventing the forwards from being a one-line show. The offense won’t be great next season, but it won’t be terrible either, and the Islanders won’t have to win every game 2-1 to make the playoffs.

Boqvist Adds Depth Defensively

The Islanders are set on defense for the most part. Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson lead the group, while Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Scott Mayfield round out the unit. It leaves one spot for Boqvist, Scott Perunovich, or another defenseman to fill in from time to time.

There’s a good chance Boqvist isn’t even in the lineup midway through the season. Isaiah George, who showed flashes after his debut last season as a top defense prospect, could be back as a regular in the lineup. Likewise, if the Islanders take Matthew Schaefer with the top pick, there’s a good chance he’s playing on opening night as well. It makes the one-year deal for Boqvist seem like a waste. It’s not, since injuries are inevitable, especially with this defense, which dealt with injuries in each of the past three seasons.

Boqvist, like Palmieri, is a stop-gap option on the defense. He’s not a part of the long-term plans unless this season is the one where the 24-year-old hits his stride. That said, if the Islanders plan on being good on defense, it involves their depth delivering. Boqvist is a player worth having around and betting on to keep the unit from falling apart.

Darche’s Long-Term Plan Is Still Intact

During the introductory press conference, Darche emphasized building up through the prospect pool, and he’ll do that. There are some pieces in place, with Cole Eiserman and Calum Ritchie impressing at the amateur level, but there’s a lot of work to do. It will take time before the Islanders have a great farm system.

Until then, the Islanders won’t bottom out or be one of the worst teams in the NHL. With a few more trades, like an Anders Lee or Jean-Gabriel Pageau deal, that can happen, and Darche would kickstart a rebuild. That’s not the path he wants to take. Instead, the Islanders are retooling on the fly. They enter the upcoming season with a team that can sneak into the playoffs, yet is still focused on development. Even with the signings, Darche is still keeping his plan intact and running the show.

Speaking of which, rumors circulated following the signings that both Chris Lamoriello and Scott Pelegrini are staying onboard because they were also given extensions before Darche arrived. It explains why he was quick to announce a head coaching change for the Bridgeport Islanders and was hesitant to announce any front office changes for the AHL team. Even if the rumors are accurate and both are staying, there are two reasons fans shouldn’t worry about that.

The Islanders are now under the watch of Darche, and he’ll not only have a final say in all team decisions but can bring in someone to the front office to override both Lamoriello and Pelegrini. The other thing to keep in mind is that these contracts, like head coaching contracts, are easy to move on from, especially with an ownership group that is willing to do so (and not cut corners). Darche will likely keep both around, along with Roy, for at least one more season while making his hires at the same time, who can eventually replace them. He has full control of the team but will take his time before turning everything over, something the Palmieri and Boqvist contracts reflect as well.