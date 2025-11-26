Maple Leafs Trade Targets: Tuch, Schenn & Coleman 

Yesterday, NHL insider Nick Kypreos released his early trade bait board for the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. To no surprise, there were a few members of the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames. Who, aside from the Toronto Maple Leafs, are some of the worst teams in the NHL. However, the Maple Leafs are one of the only teams listed above that are looking to stay competitive. There is a good chance that the rest of the teams are going to enter a rebuild or a retool. Which means, there are going to be some very good trade targets coming out over the next few months.

But today, let’s take a few names that stood out from Kypreos’ trade bait board.

Alex Tuch – Buffalo Sabres

First up, one of the most underrated forwards in the NHL, Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres. He would be a near perfect fit on the top line for the Maple Leafs beside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. He plays a heavier game, but can put the puck in the back of the net. Over the last few seasons, his point production has increased drastically. His career-high is 79 points in 74 games which came back in 2022-23. So far this season, he has scored eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 22 games.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch reacts after scoring a shorthanded goal during the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

As a pending unrestricted free agent, his contract is very manageable. He currently earns $4.75 million for the remainder of the season. Obviously, he will need a contract extension and a good comparable for his next deal would be somewhere near Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings. His contract was an eight year deal with the average annual value (AAV) of $10.6 million. For the Maple Leafs, if Tuch could hit the 80 point mark or higher per season, it would be an absolute steal. Especially considering what he would bring in terms of physicality on the top line. He would be a great fit for the Maple Leafs if the asking price is right.

Brayden Schenn – St. Louis Blues

Next up, Brayden Schenn who was rumoured to be a player of interest for the Maple Leafs last season. However, it didn’t seem like it was overly serious. But now, they are struggling and could be looking to make a few trades. At this time, without knowing exactly the asking price, it is hard to determine the asking price for Schenn. Now though, it seems like he could finally be on the move and the Maple Leafs make a lot of sense.

Schenn has a lot of familiarity playing under head coach Craig Berube during his time as the coach when they won the Stanley Cup. He is a leader, plays with a ton of intensity and can play down the middle or on the wing. He would be a good fit on the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander as someone who can go to the dirty areas on the ice. In terms of contract, his deal is fairly affordable. He is signed for three seasons at $6.5 million. Depending on the offer from the Maple Leafs, the Blues may be inclined to retain a portion.

Blake Coleman – Calgary Flames

Lastly, Blake Coleman who will likely be on at least 20 teams’ trade list. He is the type of player that does all the little things right. He can slot in the top six or slide down into the bottom six and still be a useful forward. He can score, but don’t expect a ton. This season he has 10 points in 24 games with the Flames. His career-high came two seasons ago when he scored 54 points in 78 games. He’s also scored over 30 goals eight times in his career and over 20 points 10 times.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He would be a great third line forward for the Maple Leafs. He would fit very well with Nicolas Roy and Bobby McMann as a heavy, reliable, hard forechecking line. This line would be similar to his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning when he played with Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde. They were the most underrated on that team, which is what this line on the Maple Leafs could be if they were to acquire him. At this time, no one is truly sure about the asking price. However, we can all assume that it would be less than for Tuch and Schenn. Therefore, he should be someone that Toronto targets, especially with him being signed to another season after this one at just $4.9 million.

There were a few other names that could be attractive to the Maple Leafs. There was Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly, Kiefer Sherwood, Nazem Kadri and even Radko Gudas, but some of these players’ asking prices are going to be higher than the Maple Leafs want to pay and just simply aren’t as good fits as the players I listed above.