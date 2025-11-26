3 Things the Capitals Should Be Thankful For

American Thanksgiving is here, which means it is time to reflect on what to be thankful for — and who to thank — as the holiday season kicks off. The Washington Capitals have officially played a quarter of their regular-season schedule, and with that mark reached, they look solid, especially in recent games.

A 12-9-2 record keeps the team in the fight for the playoffs; a handful of recent wins have been by huge margins, and players seem to be clicking once again. The Capitals are not going anywhere. What else should they be thankful for this holiday season?

A Two-Way Defense

First and foremost, the Capitals should be incredibly thankful for their defense. Not only do their blueliners defend the puck extremely skillfully, but they also have high offensive production in nearly every game. The team has scored 76 goals so far this season, with 19 of those being scored by defensemen — the highest in the league.

Blueliners have racked up 64 total points, with Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson tied for first with 21 points each. Rasmus Sandin, Martin Fehervary, and Matt Roy lead the defense in hits, totaling 32, 30, and 25, respectively.

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Game after game, the back end shows up in multiple ways to help their team to every much-needed victory. In Monday night’s 5-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, four out of five goals were scored by a defenseman, with Chychrun having a two-goal performance. Two-way defensemen are ever-important in the NHL, and the Capitals are thankful to have multiple.

A Reliable Goaltending Tandem

It would not be a list of things to be thankful for without mentioning the Capitals’ goaltending tandem of Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren. No matter who is starting between the pipes, the team is likely to be satisfied with their performance. While many teams struggle to rely on both their starter and backup goaltender, the Capitals do not have that problem in most games.

The starter, Thompson, has a 9-6-1 record on the season so far and makes big stops in critical moments to secure wins for his skaters. He has only allowed 33 goals in his 16 games, a .912 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.16 goals-against average (GAA). Lindgren has been solid in his starts, too. His 3-3-1 record is broken down to a .889 SV% and 3.14 GAA. While he is not quite at the same level as Thompson, the Capitals can rely on his goaltending abilities to relieve Thompson when needed.

The pair are in their second season together and have been working in a nearly seamless tandem to secure each win for their team. The Capitals would not have nearly as much success without these two in the net each game.

The Veterans Still Got It

Just three members of the 2018 Stanley Cup championship team remain in Washington — and the Capitals should be very thankful they do. Captain Alex Ovechkin, defenseman John Carlson, and forward Tom Wilson are still going strong. With Ovechkin being 40, Carlson nearing 36, and Wilson 31, many wondered if their production and hockey prowess would begin to decline in recent seasons.

Not so — the three have only continued to perform reliably and consistently, and in Wilson’s case, become an even better player. Ovechkin’s success has been no secret as he became the NHL’s all-time goals leader last season. This season, he has notched 21 points in 23 games and has scored 907 career goals and counting.

Carlson is an absolute staple of the Capitals’ defense. He has 21 points in 22 games this season, and spends an average of 23:10 on ice per game. His experience in the league has allowed him to mentor younger defensemen like Sandin, Fehervary, and Declan Chisholm, making him a needed player both on and off the ice.

Wilson had a career year last season, tallying 65 points (33 goals, 32 assists). This season so far, he is a point-per-game player who spends 19:30 on ice. If he continues this pace of offense, he could end the season with over 40 goals. He is critical to the team’s power play, where he has scored four goals.

Wilson has always been, and still is, a two-way player, using his physicality to block pucks and hit opponents to gain control of the play. These three on the Capitals are a huge piece of the team’s success, and with their season performances getting better by the day, they will continue to be assets in Washington.

The Capitals will have lots to say when asked what they’re thankful for this holiday season. Whether it’s defensemen who score, goaltenders who make big saves, or veteran players who get better with age, there is so much they can show gratitude for. Capitals fans, what are you thankful for this season so far?