Kings Sign Kempe to an 8 Year Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Kings have announced that they have signed forward Adrian Kempe to an eight-year, $85 million contract extension. The deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $10.62 million, which makes him the highest-paid forward on the team starting in 2026-27.

Kempe, 29, is coming off of a four-year deal that paid him $5.5 million. So, this new deal is just shy of double the value of his previous contract. Ultimately a good piece of business for the Kings to get done.

Kempe Is Signed Through 2033-34

Kempe has been very good for the Kings over his 10 years with the club. He started his career in 2016-17 after being drafted in the 2014 NHL Draft. Over his 10 years with the team, he has reached a career high of 75 points. His career high in goals came during the 2022-23 season, when he had 41 goals and his career-high in assists came the next season when he had 47.

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season through 19 games, he has scored six goals and 13 assists for 19 points. He has cemented himself as one of the best players on the Kings and now he is locked up for the next eight seasons, along with the rest for the organization’s core.