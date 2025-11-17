Canucks Use 5-Goal 3rd Period to Win 6-2 vs. Lightning

The Vancouver Canucks (9-9-2) snapped a three-game losing streak with a wacky win against the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-7-2). The Canucks used a dominant five-goal period to seal victory and get to 20 points on their season. Tampa Bay stays put at 20 points, and with the competitiveness of the Eastern Conference this season, they find themselves out of a playoff spot.

Game Recap

In the first period, the Lightning looked like they would cruise to a victory, with Nikita Kucherov scoring on a tee from Darren Raddysh to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the last minute of the period. The Lightning expanded that lead to 2-0 in the second with a Jake Guentzel deflection up close.

Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring and climbed a franchise list in the process as the @TBLightning search for their second win in as many days. #NHLStats



Watch now in 🇨🇦 (@Sportsnet), 🌎: https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/GxxFOJvKl4 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 16, 2025

Vancouver finally found the back of the net on the power play, with Canucks right winger Jake DeBrusk shooting it in. But with the Lightning having a 2-1 lead entering the third, and Johansson looking sturdy this season, Tampa Bay looked like they were going to win it.

Net 👏 Front 👏 Presence pic.twitter.com/lfA8fGvlnX — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 16, 2025

Then, the Canucks caught fire, scoring five goals in the third. Lightning winger Scott Sabourin drew an interference penalty on goaltender Kevin Lankinen, and the Canucks took advantage. Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood tied it up on a deflection off a broken stick to tie it 2-2 with 15:49 left to go. Canucks winger Linus Karlsson gave Vancouver the lead just 43 seconds later, steering a shot from winger Mackenzie MacEachern to put it past Johansson.

Related: Canucks Are Really Missing Pius Suter This Season

Canucks winger Drew O’Connor grew the lead to 4-2 with a tip-in from defenseman Quinn Hughes with 14:09 left in the period. It looked like Lightning defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous had a goal to cut the deficit to one, but a coach’s challenge by Adam Foote negated that goal. That was the closest the Lightning ever got to making it a one-goal game.

The Canucks kept attacking offensively. MacEachern deflected another Hughes assist with 6:08 left to go in the third, and when the Lightning pulled Johansson, Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson potted in the empty-netter to seal the 6-2 win.

Key Factors

The difference in this game was the Canucks power play. They converted on two of their three attempts on the man advantage. Those were the first two goals they used to tie the game up 2-2, and that white-hot power play gave the Canucks the momentum the rest of the way. That is why, despite being outshot 30-18, the Canucks won in blowout fashion.

Another reason came from between the pipes. Johansson had a rough game in net for the Lightning, stopping just 12 of 17 shots, while Canucks’ goaltender Kevin Lankinen saved 28 of 30 shots. The Lightning didn’t get much help from their bottom six, while the Canucks’ bottom six scored three of the six goals in the game.

Stars

Quinn Hughes continued his massive hot streak, with four assists on the game. That marks his first four-point game since 2023, and Hughes now has seven points in the past two games. As a result, he earns the first star.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Mackenzie MacEachern earns the second star, with an assist and his first goal of the season. MacEachern also earned a plus-2 plus/minus on the game. He provided much-needed scoring touch from the bottom six.

Lightning winger Jake Guentzel scored a goal off a deflection in this game, and although he’s still tied with Nikita Kucherov for the lead in goals for the Lightning, he is the team leader in points. He earned the third star.

Schedule

The Canucks travel down to Sunrise to play the Florida Panthers (9-8-1) on Monday, Nov. 17. They get to return home to Vancouver to face the Dallas Stars (12-4-3) on Thursday, Nov. 20, and the Calgary Flames (5-12-3) on Sunday, Nov. 23, before going on the road again. They’re in striking distance of a wild-card spot, with the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers (both 22 points) occupying those spots.

The Lightning have an extended home stay, still facing the New Jersey Devils (13-4-1, Tuesday, Nov. 18) and Oilers (9-7-4, Thursday, Nov. 20) in Tampa Bay, but the home stretch couldn’t have started worse for them; they’re still a win from being above the playoff line.