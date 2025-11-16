Coleman Coveted, Brady Tkachuk Negotiations & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we start with the Calgary Flames and how Blake Coleman may surprisingly be the most coveted player by other teams. Next, we look at the Ottawa Senators slowly getting things ready for their contract pitch for Brady Tkachuk. We finish with the New Jersey Devils and Simon Nemec, who the New York Islanders were reportedly targeting in the offseason.

Coleman Coveted From Calgary

With all of the potential excitement surrounding the Flames being squashed by a 5-12-3 start to the season, all eyes have been on Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson when it comes to the trade market. One player that many people are overlooking is Coleman.

Since signing a six-year deal with the Flames, Coleman has continued to do many of the things he was signed to do, and more. He set a career-high of 54 points in 2023-24, and had his second-best season last season with 39 points.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively, Coleman is on pace for a very similar total to his career average, though seven of his eight points are goals. On top of that, his production comes almost exclusively at even strength, which is a huge plus for interested teams.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun wrote a roundup of all of the things he is hearing from around the league, and stated:

Interestingly, for all the speculation around Andersson and Kadri, my understanding is that the player who’s received the most attention from other teams is Blake Coleman. Teams are planting a seed, letting Flames GM Craig Conroy know that if he entertains moving Coleman, get in touch. Pierre LeBrun, The Athletic

(from ‘NHL rumblings: Carlsson gives Sweden reason to believe, plus latest on Kempe, Stamkos, Coleman, more’, The Athletic, Nov. 14, 2025)

There could be a high demand for the middle-six winger. The offense is a big plus, but he has received Selke Trophy votes in the past and has a favorable deal as he has one more year at a reasonable $4.9 million. There is a lot to like about Coleman, and his dominance as a third-line winger in the playoffs has been what has given him his valuable reputation.

Any team looking to make some noise in the playoffs will be looking to bring Coleman in, and the Flames may be able to get good value out of him if they opt to move him.

Senators Preparing Contract Pitch for Tkachuk

While Brady Tkachuk isn’t eligible to sign a contract right now, the Senators are doing everything they can to put themselves in the best position possible to get a deal done.

While the Tkachuk rumours are endless, with many pointing to how things played out with the Flames with his brother Matthew. There has been no indication that Brady feels anything but great about his future with the Senators.

In his absence this season, which now sits at 16 games, the Senators are 8-4-4. That is impressive enough on its own, but considering they are able to do this without their captain and one of their top players shows that they do have a quality team and are eyeing the playoffs.

On the latest episode of Barn Burner, Darren Dreger noted that “[Steve] Staios has done a real good job of making sure that all the core pieces around Brady Tkachuk are getting looked after so that maybe it’s a little bit easier when you’re in the heavy lifting of the negotiation with Brady”.

The Senators have almost the entire core group locked into at least a few seasons left. No offseason is easy, but the Senators don’t have many major contracts to sign in 2026, Drake Batherson and Artem Zub need new deals in 2027, and then Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot in 2028. It won’t be easy, but having Jake Sanderson, Tim Stutzle, Shane Pinto, and Dylan Cozens locked up for this season and at least four more will be a huge selling factor. The Senators’ contract situation looks very favorable, and Staios can use that to convince Brady to stay.

Islanders Called on Nemec Over Offseason

The Islanders, like many other teams, don’t have the deepest selection of right-shot defensemen in the organization. Also, like other teams, they knew that the Devils had a good crop in the NHL, and more were on their way. Nemec’s development has been far from linear, and calling about his availability made sense over the offseason.

Arthur Staple of Daily Faceoff spoke about Nemec on the Tri-State Hockey Podcast (~18:00) and stated that the Islanders were calling on him.

General managers Mathieu Darche and Tom Fitzgerald likely had multiple conversations, but Staple believes that the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round pick was the top asset they were likely dangling, which they got for Brock Nelson. Prospects like Cal Ritchie, Kashawn Aitcheson, Cole Eiserman, and Victor Eklund were more likely the kind of asset the Devils would be looking at, but the Islanders would, understandably, be hesitant.

Nemec has had a phenomenal start to the season, and is looking to stay in the NHL full-time and take over as many anticipated he could after being selected second overall in 2022.