Calgary Flames Sign Blake Coleman to 6-Year Contract

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Blake Coleman to a six-year, $29.4 million contract. The 29-year-old won his second consecutive Stanley Cup last month with the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the Bolts desperately attempting to get cap compliant before next season, Coleman was one of the first players from the repeat champs to depart.

Coleman spent the first three seasons of his NHL career in New Jersey before being traded halfway through his fourth season with the Devils. In 301 regular-season games, he has 71 goals and 126 points and added 10 goals and 26 points in 53 playoff games. All but five of his career postseason games came over the last two Cup runs with Tampa Bay.

He was a third-round pick of the Devils in 2011 and had played his entire career with them until he was traded to the Lightning at the trade deadline in 2020. In 237 career games with New Jersey, Coleman collected 57 goals and 94 points. He added 14 goals, 32 points, and a plus-17 rating in the 64 games he played with Tampa Bay over parts of two seasons. The valuable forward now heads to his third NHL team and will look to play just as crucial a role in their success.

Fit with the Flames

The Flames lack depth upfront, an area that adding Coleman will instantly improve. He is a great middle-six option for Calgary, who can either line him up on Sean Monahan’s wing or have him center the third line. Either way, Coleman’s championship pedigree combined with his fierce motor and grit will be a welcomed addition to Calgary’s forward unit. He can also help the team on the penalty kill, an area he specialized in while with the Bolts. He likely won’t have a substantial role on the power play with the talent around him in Calgary, but his even strength and shorthanded skills make him a tremendous asset to the Flames.

He has never been counted on as a premier point-producer, but his forechecking ability and strong two-way game make him a tremendous asset to a team looking to contend. His line with Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde in Tampa Bay was among the best lines in hockey during the playoffs due to their ability to win battles and tire out the opponent. Adding Coleman’s grit and tireless motor to a skilled middle-six could result in him topping his current career-best of 36 points with the Flames.