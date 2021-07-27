2021 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 28, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2021-22 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
Below is a complete list of free agents signing throughout the free agency period. For more information on a particular signing, click the name of the player and you will be redirected to a news release of the signing once they are completed and available.
*All deals listed here that are contingent upon the official opening of Free Agency are based on reputable sources.
Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the day.
|Date
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Contract
|July 26
|Paul Stastny
|C
|1 Year / $3.75 Million
|July 26
|Nick Wolff
|D
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 26
|Samuel Morin
|D
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 26
|Sam Bennett
|C
|4 Years / $17.7 Million
|July 26
|Lucas Carlsson
|D
|1 Year / ?
|July 26
|Noah Juulsen
|D
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 26
|Christian Jaros
|D
|1 Year / $800,000
|July 26
|Frederic Allard
|D
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 25
|Marc Staal
|D
|1 Year / $2 Million
|July 23
|Spencer Smallman
|RW
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 24
|Trevor Moore
|LW
|2 Years / $3.75 Million
|July 24
|Cale Makar
|D
|6 Years / $54 Million
|July 24
|Kasper Bjorkqvist
|LW
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 24
|Nathan Walker
|LW
|2 Years / $1.5 Million
|July 23
|Seth Jones
|D
|8 Years / $76 Million
|July 23
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|4 Years / $24 Million
|July 22
|Nolan Stevens
|C
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 22
|Kiefer Sherwood
|RW
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 22
|Gemel Smith
|C
|2 Years / $1.5 Million
|July 22
|Mike Smith
|G
|2 Years / $4.4 Million
|July 22
|Rudolfs Balcers
|LW
|2 Years / $3.1 Million
|July 22
|Joachim Blichfeld
|LW
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 22
|Barclay Goodrow
|LW
|6 Years / $21.85 Million
|July 22
|Michael Rasmussen
|C
|3 Years / $4.38 Million
|July 22
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|2 Years / $ 6 Million
|July 21
|Adam Larsson
|D
|4 Years / $16 Million
|July 21
|Jamie Oleksiak
|D
|5 Years / $23 Million
|July 21
|Chris Driedger
|G
|3 Years / $10.5 Million
