2021 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

by

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 28, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2021-22 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.

Below is a complete list of free agents signing throughout the free agency period. For more information on a particular signing, click the name of the player and you will be redirected to a news release of the signing once they are completed and available.

*All deals listed here that are contingent upon the official opening of Free Agency are based on reputable sources.

Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the day.

DateTeamPlayerPositionContract
July 26Winnipeg Jets 2011-Present Primary LogoPaul StastnyC1 Year / $3.75 Million
July 26Nick WolffD1 Year / $750,000
July 26Samuel MorinD1 Year / $750,000
July 26Sam BennettC4 Years / $17.7 Million
July 26Lucas CarlssonD1 Year / ?
July 26Noah JuulsenD1 Year / $750,000
July 26Christian JarosD1 Year / $800,000
July 26Frederic AllardD1 Year / $750,000
July 25Marc StaalD1 Year / $2 Million
July 23Spencer SmallmanRW1 Year / $750,000
July 24Trevor MooreLW2 Years / $3.75 Million
July 24Cale MakarD6 Years / $54 Million
July 24Kasper BjorkqvistLW1 Year / $750,000
July 24Nathan WalkerLW2 Years / $1.5 Million
July 23Seth JonesD8 Years / $76 Million
July 23Taylor HallLW4 Years / $24 Million
July 22Nolan StevensC1 Year / $750,000
July 22Kiefer SherwoodRW1 Year / $750,000
July 22Gemel SmithC2 Years / $1.5 Million
July 22Mike SmithG2 Years / $4.4 Million
July 22Rudolfs BalcersLW2 Years / $3.1 Million
July 22Joachim BlichfeldLW1 Year / $750,000
July 22Barclay GoodrowLW6 Years / $21.85 Million
July 22Michael RasmussenC3 Years / $4.38 Million
July 22Alex NedeljkovicG2 Years / $ 6 Million
July 21Seattle Kraken IconAdam LarssonD4 Years / $16 Million
July 21Seattle Kraken IconJamie OleksiakD5 Years / $23 Million
July 21Seattle Kraken IconChris DriedgerG3 Years / $10.5 Million