Maple Leafs Sign Mrazek to 3-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their offseason by signing veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year contract, worth $3.8 million a season according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Mrazek spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, after signing as an unrestricted free agent with them in 2018 to a one-year contract. Since then, he has posted a 50-32-8 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.48 goals against average with 10 shutouts. Over the span of his nine year career, he has gone 128-96-31 with a .911 SV% and a 2.59 GAA.

Mrazek only appeared in 12 games this past season as he dealt with injuries. He underwent surgery in February on his thumb that forced him to miss 31 games. While he was able to return, he then sustained a lower body injury that forced him to miss six additional games. Mrazek went 6-2-3 with a .932 SV% and 2.06 GAA.

Fit With the Maple Leafs

There’s no doubt that the Maple Leafs were in the market to find a suitable goaltender to compliment the stellar play of Jack Campbell. Despite Campbell having a breakout season and is the potential number one heading into next season, there are still some questions in regards to his injury and ability to replicate his play from last season. With Frederik Andersen being inconsistent with his play and dealing with injuries of his own, the Maple Leafs were weak in the crease in terms of depth.

They did acquire David Rittich before the trade deadline, but that didn’t work out as many had hoped for. With Andersen’s high demands to stay with the team, the Maple Leafs managed to find a cheaper goaltender with great and consistent results over the past few seasons.

Mrazek definitely fits within the Maple Leafs expectations and budget. While there have been certain points during the season where consistency might be a concern, it’s a good investment given the lack of options they’ve had in the past. Both Campbell and Mrazek have the potential to be a steady duo in the net that can provide strong results.

Even though Campbell might be the starter come the start of the 2021-22 season, Mrazek will help ease the heavy work load off him throughout the season.