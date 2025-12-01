Bussi & Ehlers’ Combined Efforts Lead Hurricanes to 1-0 Overtime Win Over Flames

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 30, as they wrapped up the second-to-last month of 2025. The Hurricanes were looking to build off their 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Nov. 28. The Flames were winners in four of their previous five games. They were also looking for their second win in a row on Sunday night. As the final horn sounded, the Hurricanes defeated the Flames 1-0 in overtime.

Game Recap

For most of the game, there were some opportunities for both the Hurricanes and the Flames. However, netminders Brandon Bussi and Devin Cooley had different ideas as they went through 60 minutes of regulation without giving up a goal. Cooley ended the game, giving up one goal on 17 shots. He earned a save percentage (SV%) of .941. It was one of those games where people felt bad for the losing goalie because he would have earned a hard-fought win as well. But Cooley was on the wrong side of things.

Related: Seth Jarvis’ Hat Trick Leads Hurricanes to 5-1 Win Over Jets

On the flip side, Bussi earned the first NHL shutout of his career in only his eighth game. He was making 10-bell saves once again for the Hurricanes throughout the game. The Flames had 12 of their 15 total shots over the last two periods, and Bussi made big save after big save to keep the Hurricanes tied. He improved to 7-1-0 on the season in eight starts. This was the first time he started consecutive games, and he was rewarded with a masterclass shutout performance.

Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate their victory against the Calgary Flames in the overtime (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The Hurricanes were pressing all game, but Cooley was stopping everything thrown his way. It also helped that the Flames were parking bodies everywhere in their zone to keep the Hurricanes at the perimeter. This was one of those games where whoever scored first was going to win the game. The Hurricanes were outshot for part of the third period, but battled back to make it 5-5 in the final regulation frame. They had both shots in overtime and were finally able to score on Cooley.

Related: Carolina Hurricanes Need Jaccob Slavin’s Skillset as December Nears

The game-winning goal went to Nikolaj Ehlers, who scored his fifth of the season. Taylor Hall was able to skate down towards the Flames’ zone and find Ehlers after a great pass. He broke the tie and earned the second point for the Hurricanes. Hall got his eighth assist of the season, and Sean Walker picked up his fifth.

The Hurricanes move to 16-7-2 on the season and are winners of two straight games. They’re 2-1-0 during their current seven-game homestand and look to keep the winning streak going. Their next game is on Thursday, Dec. 4, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flames fall to 9-14-3 on the season, following the loss to the Hurricanes. Their next game is on Tuesday, Dec. 2, against the Nashville Predators.