Johnston Scores Hat Trick, Stars Down Senators 6-1

The Dallas Stars (17-5-4) finished their weekend in style with a 6-1 victory on Sunday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators (12-9-4).

Mavrik Bourque, Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars. Casey DeSmith made 15 saves.

Related: 4 Things the Dallas Stars Should Be Thankful For

Jake Sanderson scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 20 saves.

Game Recap

In an eventless opening period, the Senators outshot the Stars 7-5, but headed into the intermission locked in a scoreless tie.

In his 100th NHL game, Bourque opened the scoring at 1:28 of the middle frame on a redirect off a point-shot by Ilya Lyubushkin.

Sanderson tied it up at 8:36 with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot that snuck through the five-hole of DeSmith.

76 seconds later, Robertson restored the Stars’ one-goal lead with his 16th goal of the season. The Senators turned the puck over along the right boards in the defensive zone, and Robertson took the puck, walked right in from the blue line to the left faceoff circle, and sent a wrist shot past the left shoulder of Ullmark.

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen and center Wyatt Johnston celebrates a goal scored by Johnston against the Ottawa Senators (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Johnston scored his first of the night at 15:33 to give the Stars a 3-1 lead. Mikko Rantanen picked up his own rebound from behind the Ottawa net and sent a nifty backhand pass to Johnston at the right side of the crease. Johnston’s snapshot bounced off the glove of Ullmark and into the net.

No. 53 got his second of the night on the power play at 2:52. Rantanen sent the puck towards the net, and Johnston went backhand, forehand, and under the pad of Ullmark.

Rantanen had yet another assist on a backdoor tap-in for Benn at 7:24 to push the Dallas lead to 5-1.

Johnston completed the hat trick at 15:41 with another power-play goal. Hintz sent a perfect pass to Johnston in the low slot, and Johnston quickly snapped a shot over the glove of Ullmark for his 16th goal of the season.

The Stars outshot the Senators 26-16 and went 2-for-4 on the power play. The Senators went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday night. The Senators are in Montreal to take on the Canadiens, and the Stars are in New York to take on the Rangers.