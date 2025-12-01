Maple Leafs Win Against Penguins Can Be a Turning Point Again 

Before their final game in November, the Toronto Maple Leafs were playing some of their worst hockey. Usually in this month, they manage to turn on the jets and go on a streak and have a strong record and their play reflected it.

That was far from it this season. After winning three-straight to start the month, they went 2-6-2 including a stretch of 0-4-1, as they were their own worst enemy during that 10-game run. They blew leads, their defensive play and transitional game was extremely questionable and they just looked lost as a group. After blowing another lead to the Washington Capitals where the bad habits hurt them again, the Maple Leafs had probably their best outing all season with a dominant 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Entering December, the Maple Leafs have a long way to go in order to get back into a playoff spot. Though this win should serve as a turning point, as there were more positives to take away from than previous outings.

Best Game in a Long Time

To say that this was the Maple Leafs best game is an understatement. Their defensive deficiencies have been magnified over the last month as they’ve been in the bottom of every defensive statistic. While they still need to improve in that area, they had their most dominating win this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and forward John Tavares and defenseman Brandon Carlo congratulate forward Max Domi on scoring the game winning goal against the Calgary Flames (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

A day after a disappointing result, the Maple Leafs responded extremely well, having seven different goal scorers, including three-straight from their bottom-six players in Bobby McMann, Dakota Joshua and Nicolas Roy in the second period alone. Before their matchup against the Penguins, the Maple Leafs scored 22 goals in the second period and have allowed 33 against, which is the fourth most in that period in the league and a differential of minus- 11. They were able to finally outscore their opponent in a period where they severely struggled to produce and win that frame with three goals.

It definitely felt like it was a weight off a lot players shoulders as they were able to find the back of the net. Especially for Joshua as he was a healthy scratch against the Columbus Blue Jackets and scored for the first time since Oct. 25 against the Buffalo Sabres. His marker against the Penguins is the type of goal that he’s expected to score, taking advantage of a broken play with a quick shot, while also being a physical presence all over the ice with seven hits.

Spin it DJ! pic.twitter.com/WspxWKl63j — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 30, 2025

Easton Cowan continued his strong play with a goal as he continues to look comfortable in the top-six, seemingly forming chemistry with no matter who he is with. Oliver Ekman-Larsson continues to be an offensive presence for the Maple Leafs as he tied his goal total from last season (four) and is on-pace for his best productive season. Everyone made an impact and that’s what you want to see.

Related: Maple Leafs Not Making Organizational Changes in the Near Future

It’s easier said than done, but the Maple Leafs can easily take a lot from this win as this is exactly how they should’ve been executing from the start.

How Team Should’ve Been Playing

Before this win, there were plenty of games that should’ve served as a major wake-up call, including the one where they had their last regulation win against the same Penguins. There were a lot of uncharacteristic games and plays that even with the lineup changes, the Maple Leafs shouldn’t have played this poorly up until this point.

However, this game was different compared to previous outings where they were outshot.

They were able to get the first goal which is always crucial, only their fourth win this season when doing so, but they didn’t lose their focus after giving up a goal. They stuck with it and continued to battle the way they should’ve been as that was supposed to be their mindset and mentality heading into the season. The offense clicked from top to bottom as all four lines got in on the offense as they were dangerous for the first time in a long time, executing their fore-checking game and style well.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews celebrates with forward William Nylander and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson after scoring the winning goal against the New York Rangers in overtime (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

They did the little things right by being more aggressive in battles, they looked better defensively and limited the number of mistakes in the defensive and neutral zone that ended up hurting them during the previous 10 games. They still lost the o-zone time, slot shots against and even their game sheet wasn’t great as they were bested in shot attempts (75-32) and scoring chances for (32-16) at five-on-five. Being top-five in wins when getting out shot by the opponent with nine isn’t a great stat to be in. There were still some nervous moments in the third period, but they managed to stop the bleeding.

They can’t constantly stay back and let their opponents walk all over them, but this is a small step in the right direction. They took advantage of their opportunities and they were better overall. They could still fine tune their play within their own end and limit the shots and chances against. With all that and some improvements in that win, they can hold their heads high that if they can battle this way on a consistent basis, they will get results.

Related: Treliving Takes Responsibility For Maple Leafs’ Poor Start

With their next game being against the Florida Panthers, the Maple Leafs can take a lot of positives from a win for once. In previous games, there wasn’t a whole lot of that to take from.

This time, it could possibly be the start of something where they can turn their season around. It’ll be tough, but if they can get through these two games, that will improve their overall morale and mindset going forward.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.