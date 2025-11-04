Maple Leafs’ Win Against Penguins Serves as Both a Turning Point and Wake-Up Call

To say the Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled to start this season is an understatement. When it comes to the roster and even new faces, there are plenty of veterans from last season where this start shouldn’t be happening. This team has been known for slow starts in the past, but this one is the most concerning of them all.

There have been plenty of games where the trend of their poor play was obvious, like against the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets. Though, none were more glaring than their 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. While you might think that because they won, it wouldn’t be that bad, though it probably was one of their worst showings all season when it came to compete and execution.

With one month in the books and the Maple Leafs showing that they’re able to turn it around this time of the season, that win serves as both a turning point, but more importantly, a major wake-up call.

Win Can Serve as Turning Point

There’s always a point in a season where things are looking grim for a team, there’s one game that stands out and gives a team hope and positivity moving forward. The Maple Leafs have seen enough of those where it boosts their confidence as a team and they go on a long stretch of wins. This game against the Penguins can do just that.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and forward John Tavares and defenseman Brandon Carlo congratulate forward Max Domi on scoring the game winning goal against the Calgary Flames (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Nothing was going right for them for 40 minutes. It was really an abysmal game for the team in terms of execution, decision-making and overall compete level. However, a comeback which was kicked off with an Auston Matthews goal and then two from William Nylander to continue the rally in order to turn the game around when everything looked extremely bleak. When I used the ‘Deserve to Win O’Meter’ from MoneyPuck, the Penguins had at least a 70% chance of winning the game.

Based on the overall view of the game, the Penguins bested the Maple Leafs in every category. Shots (37-20), shot attempts (59-34), scoring chances at five-on-five (29-18), special teams, puck battles, rush chances, the Penguins were better and stuck it to the Maple Leafs for 40 minutes. Whatever head coach Craig Berube said during the second intermission really struck a chord and they found their game.

Related: Laughton, Lorentz Set to Return to Maple Leafs’ Lineup

When they get in on the attack, establish a fore-check and regain possession that’s when they’re at their best. They haven’t done that consistently, but they did just that and let their skill and quick puck-movement take over. It’s that kind of a comeback that can really motivate a group and give them life. Matthews said postgame that their play in the third period is who they are as a tenacious team. You want to see your captain send that message and even let it talk with his play on the ice with two points and key defensive blocks in his own end.

Despite the team mounting a massive comeback and with the star players leading it, this win is more than just a game for them to get things back on track. Through 40 minutes, they were being heavily scrutinized and 20 minutes of actual compete shouldn’t be overlooked at what transpired before.

Despite Win, It’s a Massive Wake-Up Call

The Maple Leafs barely snagged two points after they demonstrated what they’re capable of in the third period. Though, the first 40 minutes were extremely concerning as this has been a trend all season. This is the wake-up call that needs to be imbedded into their mindset.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, Berube didn’t hold back. “They got the puck and did whatever they wanted with it. We didn’t check anybody. We didn’t knock anybody off the puck… they just kept coming back down our throats. It’s not good enough.”

Nylander said their play was “unacceptable” and “Our compete level was not there.”

Matthews addressed the first 40 minutes saying, “Just everything from effort to the energy, the execution just wasn’t good enough in the first two periods.”

It’s great that the players are well aware that their play is unacceptable. But the issue remains is that they’ve been in these games before and they still have yet to put it all together. Not just this season but in the past. Games like that fall solely on them and if they’re unable to turn it around or even learn their lesson, they’ll never learn it.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews checks the puck from Philadelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak (Kyle Ross-Imagn Images)

If this team wants to go far, these mediocre starts and current play aren’t going to cut it. It took them 40 minutes to get anything going and start playing their game against the Penguins; being hard on the attack, forcing turnovers, quick transitions, letting their skill take over after they entered the zone. Before that, it was a mess where their lack of effort and compete were evident. Even in previous games it was noticeable. There’s not as much skill now to rely on and they need to have more of a worker’s mindset. They’re trying to still make those plays, but they’re not smart about it in all three zones and they’re paying the price for it.

Related: Reports Suggest David Kampf Is Stepping Away From Organization

They talk of having a different mindset, being more physical and energetic yet, they’re not playing to that standard like the Florida Panthers have shown. The lack of consistency to their word and middling play doesn’t suggest that they’ve fully shown to be tougher to play against this season. They’re okay in one game like against the Philadelphia Flyers and they look completely disjointed and focussed the next. Despite being above average in expected goals for percentage (50.71%) and scoring chances for (50.18%), they’re getting walked all over.

There’s always an adjustment period when changes happen, but know that’s not going to cut it anymore. It’s now up to everyone to step up and find that extra gear and not just for 20 minutes. Which is why this game should serve as a massive wake-up call for the team if they continue to play like this. They won’t just be fighting for a playoff or wild card spot, they could be out of that conversation entirely.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.