Blues’ Standouts of the Week: Holloway, Hofer, and a Clutch Penalty Kill

Thanksgiving week is behind us. The St. Louis Blues had a reasonably successful week, going 2-1-1 in four games. They won back-to-back games at home to wrap it up, including a third-period comeback on Friday afternoon. With the week in the rearview mirror, it takes a while to identify the Blues’ standout players of the week.

Standout #3 – Dylan Holloway

After a slow start to the season, Dylan Holloway continues to heat up. He had a strong showing last week, recording three points in four games, including two goals. Furthermore, he scored the only goal in the Blues’ 1-0 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night.

Even when Holloway was not scoring, he was still a force on the ice. In the high-scoring Friday game against the Ottawa Senators, Holloway recorded an assist and also led the team with seven shots on goal. His assist came on Matthew Kessel’s game-winning goal.

In addition to his shots, goals, and key assists, Holloway also finished the week as a plus-3. This indicates he was consistently putting himself in the right spots on the ice and making the most of the opportunities presented.

Standout #2 – Joel Hofer

Joel Hofer made two starts this past week. His start on Monday went well enough to give the Blues a chance to win. However, he gave up two goals early in the third period, putting the team behind 3-1. He faced only 21 shots, so the three goals allowed did not inflate his final stats.

Hofer’s second start came on Saturday against the Mammoth. This team chased Hofer from the game earlier in the season, including a first-period hat trick from Logan Cooley. The second time around, however, he was ready for them. Like Monday, he did not face many shots, but stopped all 18 for his second shutout of the season.

The Blues have two shutouts on the season. Both of them belong to Hofer.

Standout #1 – The Blues’ Penalty Kill

Are we breaking the rules a tad? Yes, we are. However, after the Blues’ penalty kill performance this past week, especially on Saturday, it is hard not to put them atop this list.

The Blues had a substantial penalty kill this past week, giving up just one power-play goal. However, their best performance came on Saturday. During the third period, with the team clinging to a 1-0 lead, forward Alexey Toropchenko was given a five-minute major for kneeing as well as a game misconduct. This put the Mammoth on a crucial power play that would not expire even if they scored.

Given how the season had been going for the Blues, this could have been the latest frustrating moment for the team and their fans. This was the same team that had given up a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings and was humiliated on home ice by the rival Chicago Blackhawks. Surely, this would be the latest indignity in the disappointing 2025-26 season.

Yet, it was not. The penalty kill went to work. The power play saw no stoppages, but the penalty kill did not let itself get worn down or caught out of position. Key faceoffs were won. The puck was cleared from the defensive zone multiple times, with Philip Broberg doing it himself on more than one occasion. Nick Bjgustad would even get a breakaway despite being shorthanded, although his scoring attempt was stopped. By the time the power play was over, the Blues had only allowed three shots on goal. Three shots against while killing a five-minute power play.

The penalty killing unit’s success saved the game for the Blues. Could that be the momentum shift needed to turn the season around?

The Week Ahead

The Blues will play three games this coming week. After concluding their brief homestand on Monday night, the team will head back on the road for three games.