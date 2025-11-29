Blues Take the Victory 4-3 Over Senators, Thanks to Matthew Kessel’s Clutch Goal

The St. Louis Blues came away with the 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at home in what was an intense Thanksgiving weekend matchup. It was also the first time the two teams played each other this season as part of a two-game season series. Let’s review what unfolded in this game.

First Period

The first period was mainly dry, and not much happened as it stayed 0-0. Shots by the end of the period were 7-5 Blues.

Second Period

All of the action began in the second period, as Oskar Sundqvist broke the goal silence and opened up the score to 1-0 as he finished a bounce created by Matthew Joseph. Secondary assist was credited to Nathan Walker.

Related: NHL Rumors: Canucks Push Trade, Jets Net Status, and New Oilers Trade Target

Then, roughly three minutes later, the Senators tied the game at 1-1. Defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo (primary assist) shot the puck on a net-front scramble generated by forward Michael Amadio (secondary assist), and Shane Pinto scored the tying goal off Matinpalo’s rebound.

At 18:26, the Sens continued to push forward. Fabian Zetterlund tucked a goal from behind the net on a pass from Jake Sanderson, making it 2-1. The secondary assist on this play was Brady Tkachuk.

The score at the end of the period stayed the same, and the shots were 11-9 for the Blues.

Third Period

In the third period, just 2:01 in, Robert Thomas (secondary assist) passed to Jake Neighbours (primary assist), who set up Jordan Kyrou as he put the goal on the backhand away to make it 2-2.

Then, at 5:33, Philip Broberg passed the puck deep to Brayden Schenn for the two-on-one one-time play, and he assisted it to Pavel Buchnevich to make it 3-2.

But the Senators responded soon after: while Blues defenseman Colton Parayko passed the puck behind his own net, Senators forward David Perron intercepted it. He scored on a backhand shot, tying the game at 3-3.

Finally, 9:19 into the third period, the Blues put the nail in the coffin as Pius Suter broke into the Senators’ zone and shot a rebound, which was stopped and hit again by Dylan Holloway, who created another rebound and was finished off for the goal by defenseman Matthew Kessel. That made the final score 4-3. Total shots for the game were 31-28, Blues.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Ottawa Senators (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The Blues now have their eighth win of the season after this victory, while the Senators notch their eighth loss. However, the two teams will meet again, this time in Ottawa, on Dec. 6 for their second and final matchup of the season series.