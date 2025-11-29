Pannek Scores Twice as Frost Shut Out Torrent 3-0

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is now in full swing, and the Seattle Torrent just hosted their first home game. They welcomed the reigning Walter Cup Champions, the Minnesota Frost, as their first visiting opponents. In front of a record-breaking 16,014 crowd, the Frost took the victory in a 3-0 shutout win.

Game Recap

With two minutes left in the first period, the Frost struck first. Britta Curl-Salemme passed the puck to Kendall Coyne-Schofield in the neutral zone. She skated it into the Frost’s zone and passed it to Kelly Pannek, who was skating up with speed. As soon as the puck touched her stick, she let it fly, earning the Frost the first goal of the game.

Kelly Pannek, Minnesota Frost (Photo credit: PWHL)

Halfway into the third period, Curl stole the puck as the Torrent tried to get it into their zone. As she crossed into the Frost’s zone, she passed to Pannek. She skated right up to the net and scored her second goal.

12 minutes into the third period, Julia Gosling took a seat for hooking. With 30 seconds left on the power play, the Frost had control of the puck in their zone. Dominique Petrie tried her hand at a shot first, but Corinne Schroeder made the save. The loose puck was picked up by Abby Hustler, whose shot was also denied. Grace Zumwinkle tried her hand at a rebound shot, and this time the puck made it into the net.

It wasn’t clear if the shot actually crossed the goal line, so it went under review. It was determined that the goal was, in fact, a good goal, which secured the 3-0 victory for the Frost.

Next Up

The Frost will head to Canada’s capital to take on the Ottawa Charge on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The Torrent will stay at home and host the New York Sirens on the next day, Wednesday, Dec. 3.