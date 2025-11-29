Capitals’ Chychrun Nets Late Game-Winning Goal in 4-2 Victory Over Maple Leafs

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored the game-winning goal with under four minutes left in regulation of a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night at Capital One Arena. The Capitals erased a two-goal deficit with a three-goal third period in their first multi-goal comeback of the 2025-26 season. Washington improves to 14-9-2 with the win. Toronto drops to 10-11-3 with the regulation loss, including a disappointing 2-7-0 road record in 2025.

Game Recap

Anthony Beauvillier slipped a puck past Joseph Woll just 16 seconds into the game. But the goal was wiped off the board due to an early whistle as the referee blew the play dead before the crowd in downtown D.C. could truly erupt into chaos. The Maple Leafs responded to the fortunate break as Morgan Rielly scored three minutes later to provide Toronto with a 1-0 lead. The visiting Maple Leafs entered the first intermission with the lead despite being doubled up in shots by the home Capitals (10-5).

Matthew Knies beat Logan Thompson with a snap shot to score his sixth goal of the season early in the second period, increasing the Maple Leafs’ lead to 2-0. The Capitals battled back to cut that lead in half on Connor McMichael‘s backhand goal at 13:18 of the middle frame for a 2-1 game. Once again, Toronto owned the lead despite trailing in the shot count, 23-10, after two periods.

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun celebrates after scoring the go ahead goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Beauvillier tied the game, 2-2, on a snap shot at 13:16 of the third period as he officially received credit for his fifth of the season. Chychrun slapped a puck over the shoulder of Woll less than three minutes later to give Washington a late 3-2 lead on a play set up by a smooth, cross-ice seam pass from Ryan Leonard. Tom Wilson sealed the win on the empty net for a 4-2 Washington win, his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

With his game-winning goal, Chychrun becomes the second Washington defenseman to score in five straight games, joining Mike Green from the 2008-09 season. The 27-year-old extends his point streak to 10 games, matching the Capitals’ longest such streak by a Washington defenseman, which was accomplished twice in franchise history by Al Iafrate during the 1992-93 season and Robert Picard in the 1978-79 campaign.

Up Next

Following the loss, Toronto will depart Washington, D.C., for a quick trip north to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Maple Leafs will have a quick turnaround with a Saturday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tomorrow night. Washington will also travel north for its next contest, a Saturday night matchup against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. It will be the first of a four-game road trip for the Capitals, which takes them out west following their date on Long Island.