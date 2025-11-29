Seth Jarvis’ Hat Trick Leads Hurricanes to 5-1 Win Over Jets

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Winnipeg Jets in a post-Thanksgiving showdown in their final meeting of the regular season. On Friday, Nov. 21, the Hurricanes defeated the Jets 4-3 and were looking to complete the season sweep. The Jets were looking to snap their three-game losing streak, which started against the Hurricanes. After the final horn sounded, the Hurricanes swept the Jets in a 5-1 win on Friday night (Nov. 28).

Game Recap

The first period only saw one goal, which came from the Hurricanes as Seth Jarvis got the scoring going for Rod Brind’Amour’s side. With under four minutes left in the opening frame, Jarvis got a great setup from Shayne Gostisbehere and slotted the puck into the net, scoring on Jets’ netminder Thomas Milic. The assist from Gostisbehere has him now on a three-game point streak and four points in that span. Sebastian Aho picked up his 16th assist of the season on the secondary helper. Brandon Bussi only saw five shots, but managed to stop them all.

Related: Carolina Hurricanes Need Jaccob Slavin’s Skillset as December Nears

The second period only saw one goal as well, this time from the Jets, as Mark Scheifele scored off of a Gabe Vilardi stolen pass and breakout for a breakaway. Aho turned the puck over, giving the Jets an opportunity to score on the counterattack, and score they did. However, that was the only goal the Jets scored in the game because Bussi held down the fort the rest of the way.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and Winnipeg Jets left wing Tanner Pearson battle over the puck (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The third period saw four goals, all coming from the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook scored the game-winning goal after getting a beautiful pass from Mark Jankowski to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead. His third of the season was huge as it came in the latter half of the final frame. Jarvis decided one goal was not enough, as he proceeded to score his 14th and 15th goals of the season. His second career hat trick saw the Hurricanes go from up 2-1 to 4-1 in six minutes. His second goal was under a minute from the Martinook goal.

Related: Jordan Staal Showing His Value to the Hurricanes With Recent Scoring Run

Jarvis’ hat-trick goal came on an empty-netter to seal the win for the Hurricanes. That’s four goals that he has scored against the Jets in 2025-26 and firmly launched him further into the goal lead on the Hurricanes. The fifth goal of the game for the Hurricanes came on another empty net goal, this time from Alexander Nikishin, scoring his third of the season. Justin Robidas got his first assist of the season. Bussi picked up his sixth win in seven games, saving 12 of 13 shots faced, finishing with a .923 save percentage. Bussi is now 6-1-0 in 2025-26.

The Hurricanes are back in the win column and are 15-7-2 after snapping their two-game losing streak. They take on the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 30, to wrap up November in the third game of their seven-game homestand. The Jets are 12-11-0 and will take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Dec. 1. They will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak.