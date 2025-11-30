NHL Morning Recap – November 30, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 11 NHL games that were played on Nov. 29, 2025. Which included Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. As well as the San Jose Sharks take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

LIGHTNING 4 at RANGERS 1

Lightning Extend Streak With 4-1 Win Over Rangers

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 10:53 – Brandon Hagel (14) from Darren Raddysh (11), Nikita Kucherov (19)

P2 8:57 – Hagel (15) from Kucherov (20), Raddysh (12)

P3 2:02 – Nick Paul (2) from Kucherov (21), Charle-Edouard D’Astous (6)

P3 19:42 – Jake Guentzel (14) from Yanni Gourde (5), Raddysh (13) (Empty Net)

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P2 17:31 – J.T. Miller (7) from Adam Fox (23), Mika Zibanejad (10)

CANADIENS 2 at AVALANCHE 7

Avalanche Close Doubleheader With Commanding Victory Over Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P2 8:27 – Ivan Demidov (6) from Juraj Slafkovsky (6), Oliver Kapanen (6)

P3 5:10 – Lane Hutson (4) from Cole Caufield (12), Nick Suzuki (21)

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 7:32 – Brock Nelson (7) from Artturi Lehkonen (14), Joel Kiviranta (1)

P1 13:25 – Gabriel Landeskog (4) from Nelson (7), Ross Colton (8)

P2 0:50 – Brent Burns (3) from Nelson (8)

P2 3:55 – Nelson (8) from Martin Necas (18), Lehkonen (15)

P2 19:05 – Nathan MacKinnon (20) from Landeskog (7), Cale Makar (23)

P3 2:51 – Devon Toews (1) from Necas (19), MacKinnon (23)

P3 6:52 – Landeskog (5) from MacKinnon (24), Necas (20)

OILERS 4 at KRAKEN 0

Skinner Leads Oilers to 4-0 Shutout Win Over Kraken

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 11:29 – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (6) from Evan Bouchard (18), Connor McDavid (25)

P2 12:30 – Leon Draisaitl (15) from Andrew Mangiapane (5), Ty Emberson (4)

P2 18:51 – Zach Hyman (1) from Draisaitl (16), Nugent-Hopkins (12)

P3 6:25 – Connor McDavid (11) from Hyman (3), Mattias Ekholm (9)

MAPLE LEAFS 7 at PENGUINS 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 6:46 – Oliver Ekman-Larsson (4) from Matthew Knies (19), Auston Matthews (7)

P1 11:06 – Easton Cowan (3) from William Nylander (21), Morgan Rielly (15)

P2 2:24 – Bobby McMann (6) from Rielly (16), Ekman-Larsson (16)

P2 4:53 – Dakota Joshua (3) from Nicolas Roy (5), Troy Stecher (2)

P2 13:58 – Roy (2) from Max Domi (4), McMann (4)

P3 7:14 – Matthews (10) from Domi (5), Knies (20)

P3 13:16 – Nicholas Robertson (6) unassisted

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) scores a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby (35) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 8:14 – Kindel (6) from Crosby (11), Rust (11)

P3 4:37 – Crosby (16) from Kevin Hayes (2)

JETS 5 at PREDATORS 2

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P1 0:47 – Gabriel Vilardi (11) from Mark Scheifele (18), Dylan Samberg (1)

P1 19:06 – Nino Niederreiter (5) from Luke Schenn (3), Samberg (2)

P2 12:18 – Cole Perfetti (2) from Vladislav Namestnikov (2), Jonathan Toews (6)

P3 9:37 – Kyle Connor (12) from Schenn (4), Vilardi (10)

P3 19:39 – Niederreiter (6) from Alex Iafallo (5), Samberg (3) (Empty Net)

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P2 17:02 – Nick Blankenburg (4) from Evangelista (13), Erik Haula (10)

P3 2:45 – Luke Evangelista (4) from Erik Haula (11), Roman Josi (6)

FLYERS 5 at DEVILS 3

Tippett’s 3-Point Night Helps Flyers Defeat Devils 5-3

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 5:18 – Owen Tippett (7) from Christian Dvorak (10), Trevor Zegras (15)

P2 0:53 – Matvei Michkov (7) from Travis Konecny (13), Travis Sanheim (7)

P2 3:16 – Michkov (8) from Konecny (14), Cam York (11)

P2 13:03 – Zegras (9) from Tippett (9)

P3 19:11 – Tippett (8) unassisted

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 12:09 – Simon Nemec (6) from Jesper Bratt (18), Nico Hischier (14)

P2 19:33 – Timo Meier (9) from Dawson Mercer (10), Bratt (19)

P3 6:28 – Dawson Mercer (10) unassisted

RED WINGS 2 at BRUINS 3 – SO

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P3 6:38 – Lucas Raymond (8) from Dylan Larkin (14), Emmitt Finnie (7)

P3 18:06 – Michael Rasmussen (4) from Patrick Kane (11), Larkin (15)

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P2 4:25 – Morgan Geekie (19) from Elias Lindholm (8)

P3 13:39 – Geekie (20) from Casey Mittelstadt (6), Lindholm (9)

Shootout Summary:

BOS: Casey Mittelstadt – Winner

MAMMOTH 0 at BLUES 1

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P2 18:10 – Dylan Holloway (7) from Philip Broberg (8), Robert Thomas (12)

SABRES 3 at WILD 2 – SO

Sabres Dig Deep to Defeat Wild in Shootout 3-2

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P2 12:42 – Beck Malenstyn (3) from Peyton Krebs (7), Josh Dunne (2)

P3 6:01 – Josh Doan (8) from Alex Tuch (14), Noah Ostlund (3)

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P1 9:37 – Kirill Kaprizov (17) from Mats Zuccarello (9), Danila Yurov (4)

P3 14:05 – Matt Boldy (15) unassisted

Shootout Summary:

BUF: Tage Thompson – Goal

MIN: Boldy – Goal

BUF: Jack Quinn – Goal

MIN: Kaprizov – Goal

BUF: Noah Ostlund – Winner

CANUCKS 1 at KINGS 2 – OT

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P2 2:52 – Evander Kane (5) from Drew O’Connor (5), Tyler Myers (6)

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P1 17:19 – Anze Kopitar (5) from Adrian Kempe (14), Brian Dumoulin (6)

OT 3:58 – Kempe (8) from Quinton Byfield (15), Kevin Fiala (8)

SHARKS 3 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 7:34 – Will Smith (9) from Tyler Toffoli (9), Dmitry Orlov (14)

P2 14:40 – Smith (10) from Macklin Celebrini (23)

P3 19:35 – William Eklund (7) from Adam Gaudette (2), Mario Ferraro (6)

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 16:13 – Tomas Hertl (10) from Pavel Dorofeyev (6), Ben Hutton (5)

P2 5:36 – Colton Sissons (1) from Keegan Kolesar (4), Cole Reinhardt (3)

P2 7:02 – Mitch Marner (5) from Brett Howden (3), Mark Stone (12)

P2 12:38 – Hertl (11) from Marner (20), Jack Eichel (21)