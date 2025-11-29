Lightning Extend Streak With 4-1 Win Over Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning went into Madison Square Garden and picked up their seventh-straight win, this time over the New York Rangers, 4-1. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Darren Raddysh all had themselves another multi-point game en route to a win.

Meanwhile, the Rangers drop to 2-8-1 as the woes in their own barn continue. This is the 10th time that they’ve been held to one goal or fewer this season.

Lightning Keep Winning Streak Going

Hagel would be the first to get his team on the board, putting the Lightning up 1-0 halfway through the first period. He’d tack on another goal in the following period. Both of his goals were assisted by Kucherov and Raddysh, getting all three of them to a multi-point game just past the halfway mark of the game.

Way 👏 To 👏 Work 👏 pic.twitter.com/iJq2yj3G3T — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 29, 2025

In the final minutes of the second period, J.T. Miller cut the lead in half with a goal, sending it to the final period of play as a one-goal game. Nick Paul extended the Lightning’s lead back to two with his second of the season. Paul now has a point in three consecutive games, and four total in six games since he returned from the long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Jake Guentzel picked up an empty net goal to put in the final dagger and reach the final score of the game.

Jonas Johansson was in net for the Lightning, saving 11 of 12 shots on goal (.917). Igor Shesterkin was a bright spot for the Rangers, saving 31 of 34 (.912). Neither team could capitalize on the power play, each going 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Lightning stay up in New York for a matchup with the Islanders on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Rangers stay at home and host the Dallas Stars on the same day, with puck drop also set for 7 p.m.

Three Stars of the Game