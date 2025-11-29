5 Different Goal Scorers Earn Sirens 5-1 Win Over Goldeneyes

On Saturday, Nov. 29, the New York Sirens hosted the Vancouver Goldeneyes for the two teams’ first meeting of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. This game was also the Sirens’ home opener and the Goldeneyes’ second of a three-game road trip. The Sirens came out swinging, pulling out a 5-1 victory for their first game at home.

Game Recap

Four minutes into the first period, the Sirens struck first. Nicole Vallario stole the puck away from the Goldeneyes and skated it up to the net. She let it fly, putting it past Kristen Campbell to score the first home goal for the Sirens.

New York Sirens celebrate a goal (Photo credit: PWHL)

With two minutes left in the first period, Casey O’Brien had the puck at the boards. She passed it to Anne Cherkowski at the center of the ice. She took a shot, but Campbell made the save. Sarah Fillier was right next to the net and picked up the rebound. With a tip-in shot, she scored her first of the season.

Less than a minute into the second period, Allyson Simpson had the puck at the blue line. She passed it to Jincy Roese next to her on the line. She tried to take a shot through traffic, and Paetyn Levis picked up the loose puck. She took action and scored the third unanswered goal of the game.

Nine minutes into the second, Levis took a seat for interference. With just over a minute left on the penalty kill, Kristin O’Neill received a pass from Cherkowski and made a break for the net. With no one defending her, O’Neill sent it past Campbell for a jailbreak goal.

Five minutes into the third, the Goldeneyes got on the board. Hannah Miller won the faceoff and sent the puck to Michelle Karvinen. She passed it to Sophie Jaques at the blue line. She sent her shot through traffic and past Kayle Osborne for Vancouver’s first goal of the game.

However, three minutes later, it was the first overall pick for the Sirens, Kristyna Kaltounkova, who scored her first PWHL goal to ensure the Sirens’ 5-1 victory.

Next Up

Both the Sirens and the Goldeneyes will be back on the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 3. The Goldeneyes will close out their East Coast road trip with a stop in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Fleet. The Sirens will go on their first West Coast road trip of the season, where they will face the Seattle Torrent.