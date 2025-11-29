Giampa Scores Twice as Miami Wins Friendship Four in Belfast

The Miami RedHawks took down the No. 20 Union College Chargers 3-2 to win the Friendship Four and take home the Belpot Trophy. After defeating RIT on Friday, Miami closed out the weekend with a championship win on Saturday to improve to 10-4-0 and stay perfect in non-conference play at 8-0.

For the RedHawks, Matteo Giampa scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the third, while Matteo Drobac stopped 29 of 31 shots to pick up his 10th win of the season. Scoring the second goal of the game was Casper Naseen.

Miami RedHawks Friendship Four Champions (Photo credit: Miami Hockey Twitter/X)

For the Chargers, Etienne Lessard and Connor Smith were the goal scorers, while Cameron Korpi stopped 25 of 28 shots he faced.

Miami also became the first NCHC team to participate in the tournament, and they set the bar by winning it. Programs from the NCHC will compete in the Friendship Four each of the next four seasons.

Game Recap

Nearing the end of the first, Giampa broke loose into the offensive zone off a high flip pass from Ilia Morozov and put it top shelf for a 1-0 Miami lead.

After killing off two straight penalties, Union tied this one up on a long offensive zone shift with tired RedHawks stuck in the defensive zone. Lessard sniped a shot into the top corner to tie it up at 1-1.

On Miami’s third power play of the game, Nassen blasted a one-timer home off a pass from Michael Quinn to regain the lead late in the middle frame.

Early on in the third, Smith redirected a shot in from the blue line to even the game at 2-2.

Late in the third, Giampa put a shot on net that rebounded off Korpi and then off a Union defender into the net for the 3-2 lead.

With an extra attacker out and the Korpi goalie pulled, Miami held onto the one-goal lead, blocking shots and a flurry of great saves from Drobac in the final minutes.

Miami finished with 10 blocked shots, four of those coming from Ryder Thompson.

Union led in shots on goal 31-28, and shot attempts 63-55.

Special teams-wise, Miami finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Miami will have a quick turnaround and will face the Denver Pioneers on the road starting Friday, Dec. 5 at 9:00 PM EST.