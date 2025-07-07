Miami RedHawks 2025-26 Transfer Class Profile: Matteo Giampa

Matteo Giampa, the biggest pickup of Miami’s 2025-26 transfer class, joined the RedHawks in late April after spending his first two collegiate seasons with Canisius University (Atlantic Hockey League).

Related: Miami Lands Out-of-Conference Transfers Matteo Giampa and Doug Grimes

Giampa led the Griffins in scoring through both of his collegiate seasons, registering 18 goals and 17 assists (35 points) in 2023-24 and eight goals and 22 assists (30 points) in 2024-25. He was an alternate captain in the 2024-25 season as well.

Giampa’s Two-Way Game

Standing 6-foot-0 and weighing 176 pounds, the right winger has established himself as an elite passer and scorer with a knack for creating magic on the rush. His ability to read plays, set up teammates, and find the back of the net makes him a versatile offensive weapon. Beyond even strength, Giampa is also a proven weapon on the power play, adding another dimension to Miami’s offense this coming season.

Matteo Giampa scores off a steal from Rasmussen! #Griffs pic.twitter.com/G5Ai2C3F8k — Canisius Hockey (@GriffsHockey) October 22, 2024

Giampa’s impressive college numbers follow a stellar junior career, including a dominant 92-point campaign (27 goals, 65 assists) with the Bonnyville Pontiacs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) during the 2022-23 season. He finished his AJHL career with a total of 157 points in 129 games played.

Matteo Giampa, Canisius College (Photo credit: Canisius Hockey Twitter/X)

In the 2023-24 season, Giampa earned NCAA (AHA) Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the NCAA (AHA) All-Rookie Team, the NCAA (AHA) Second All-Conference Team, and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award as one of college hockey’s top players.

A Strong Summer

This offseason, Giampa was invited to the Philadelphia Flyers’ development camp in early July and made the most of the opportunity. He had a strong showing offensively, scoring in Saturday’s 3-on-3 tournament and again during Sunday’s full-team scrimmage.

Matteo Giampa with a disgusting backhand goal off the spin pic.twitter.com/Vp4vtS1MXR — Travis Ballinghoff (@travieballin26) July 2, 2025

Skating with Team Jones, he showed good defensive pressure and more of his two-way game, capping it off with a second-period goal in their 4-3 overtime loss.

Why Miami?

When asked what led him to choose Miami, Giampa said, “I wanted to play in the best conference in the country. After touring Miami and speaking with the coaching staff, I felt this was the best place to take my game to the next level.” He’s eager for the challenge of joining the NCHC, adding, “I’m excited to compete against some of the top programs and players in college hockey. Every night in the NCHC is a battle, and I’m looking forward to that intensity.”

As far as what Giampa wants to bring to Oxford this season, he made his intentions clear: “My goals for the upcoming year are to bring respect back to Miami as one of the top programs in the nation. I’m looking to score a lot of goals and contribute a relentless work ethic to my team.”

What to Expect

I think Giampa will undoubtedly be in Miami’s top-six forward group and top power-play unit this upcoming season. It’ll be interesting to see who he ends up on a line with, as he’s quick and a great passer, and I could easily see him clicking with guys like Kocha Delic (C) and Casper Nässén (LW).

Giampa is also a true two-way player, defensively sound and smart on the breakout, especially when creating odd-man rushes. I think the move to the NCHC is going to help him develop a ton. He’ll have to adjust to the physical side of the conference, but the training he’s put in this offseason and his time at the Flyers camp should help a lot with that area.

I’m very high on Giampa coming in and making an impact right away as a junior. He has the tools, the experience, and the drive to be a difference-maker for the RedHawks.

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter