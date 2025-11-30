Skinner Leads Oilers to 4-0 Shutout Win Over Kraken

On Saturday, Nov. 29, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Edmonton Oilers for their second matchup of the season. In their first game on Oct. 25, the Kraken won 3-2. Although Seattle probably wanted to repeat this success, Stuart Skinner had other plans, leading the Oilers to a 4-0 shutout win.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, Mason Marchment took a seat for goaltender interference. With less than a minute left on the extra man advantage for the Oilers, Evan Bouchard faked a shot that sent Joey Daccord to the left side of the net. Instead, he passed the puck to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins who sent it into the yawning cage.

12 minutes into the second period, Andrew Mangiapane skated the puck into the Oilers’ zone. He passed it to Leon Draisaitl in the center of the ice. With a quick lift of the puck, he sent it past Joey Daccord for Edmonton’s second goal of the night.

With two minutes remaining in the second, Adam Larsson took a seat for cross-checking Matt Savoie. With over a minute left on the extra-man advantage, Nugent-Hopkins sent the puck across ice for Draisaitl. He took a shot and Zach Hyman was in front of the net to redirect it in.

Six minutes into the third period, Hyman and Connor McDavid skated the puck into Edmonton’s zone off a turnover. Hyman passed it to McDavid, whose shot bounced off the iron and into the net.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner blocks a shot by Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

With 26 saves, Stuart Skinner recorded his ninth career shutout, leading the Oilers to a 4-0 victory. The season series between the two teams is now tied with one win apiece.

Next Up

The Oilers will head back home, where they will host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The Kraken will be back in action on Thursday, where they will take on the Oilers in Edmonton.