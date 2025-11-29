Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Kings- 11/29/25

The Los Angeles Kings welcome the Vancouver Canucks into cryto.com Arena for a Saturday night matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (10-13-2) at KINGS (11-6-7)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland — David Kampf — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — Max Sasson — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Lukas Reichel — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Friday. … Lankinen could start after missing the first two games of a four-game road trip for personal reasons. … Lekkerimaki, a forward, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Jiri Patera, a goalie, was assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move.

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Adrian Kempe

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Moore

Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

The Kings, who held an optional skate Saturday, are likely to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday but could make changes to their lines. … Doughty has resumed skating on his own after the defenseman was struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 15.

