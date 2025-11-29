NHL Morning Recap – November 29, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 15 NHL games that were played on Nov. 28, 2025. Which included the a matchup between Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews. As well Clayton Keller and the Utah Mammoth head to Dallas to play the Dallas Stars.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

LIGHTNING 6 at RED WINGS 2

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 17:07 – Darren Raddysh (3) from Nikita Kucherov (17), Jake Guentzel (13)

P2 0:34 – Gage Goncalves (2) from Oliver Bjorkstrand (7), Nick Paul (2)

P2 3:01 – Yanni Gourde (4) Unassisted

P2 16:09 – Gourde (5) Unassisted

P3 12:37 – Guentzel (13) from Raddysh (9), Kucherov (18)

P3 17:13 – Brandon Hagel (13) from Raddysh (10) (Empty Net)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 11:29 – J.T. Compher (4) from Michael Rasmussen (4)

P2 3:13 – Rasmussen (3) from Compher (5)

P2 18:26 – Dylan Larkin (14) from Lucas Raymond (19), Simon Edvinsson (4)

RANGERS 5 at BRUINS 2

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 3:28 – Artemi Panarin (8) from Will Cuylle (8)

P1 12:02 – Carson Soucy (2) from Vincent Trocheck (5), Panarin (16)

P2 14:22 – Mika Zibanejad (8) from Panarin (17), Adam Fox (20)

P2 15:07 – Zibanejad (9) from Panarin (18), Fox (21)

P3 16:36 – Alexis Lafreniere (6) from Scott Morrow (1) (Empty Net)

P3 17:02 – Vladislav Gavrikov (4) from Trocheck (6), Fox (22)

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P3 4:07 – Casey Mittelstadt (5) from Elias Lindholm (6)

P3 5:49 – Morgan Geekie (18) from Henri Jokiharju (6), Lindholm (7)

AVALANCHE 2 at WILD 3 – SO

Wild Surge Back, Take Down Avalanche in Shootout 3-2

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 14:54 – Nathan MacKinnon (19) from Artturi Lehkonen (13)

P3 11:08 – Gabriel Landeskog (3) from MacKinnon (22), Cale Makar (22)

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P2 12:00 – Kirill Kaprizov (15) from Zeev Buium (9), Mats Zuccarello (8)

P2 18:03 – Kaprizov (16) from Ryan Hartman (4), Yakov Trenin (5)

Shootout Summary:

MIN: Zuccarello – Goal

COL: Martin Necas – Goal

MIN: Matt Boldy – Winner

DEVILS 5 at SABRES 0

Devils Shut Out Sabres for 5-0 Victory

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 12:07 – Nico Hischier (9) from Timo Meier (12)

P2 7:45 – Arseny Gritsyuk (5) from Ondrej Palat (2), Dawson Mercer (9)

P3 1:39 – Brenden Dillon (3) from Connor Brown (3), Paul Cotter (4)

P3 5:22 – Cotter (2) from Dillon (6)

P3 16:49 – Gritsyuk (6) from Palat (3)

FLAMES 5 at PANTHERS 3

Flames Fight Back From Early Deficit to Beat the Panthers

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P1 5:35 – Yan Kuznetsov (1) from Blake Coleman (3)

P1 10:41 – MacKenzie Weegar (1) from Mikael Backlund (10), Connor Zary (2)

P2 0:55 – Morgan Frost (6) from Rasmus Andersson (12), Nazem Kadri (15)

P2 18:44 – Kadri (5) from Andersson (13), Joel Farabee (6)

P3 18:57 – Farabee (7) from Kadri (16) (Empty Net)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 0:54 – Evan Rodrigues (7) from Sam Reinhart (9), Jesper Boqvist (3)

P1 2:58 – Sam Bennett (6) from A.J. Greer (4), Carter Verhaeghe (12)

P3 11:54 – Brad Marchand (15) from Reinhart (10), Anton Lundell (13)

FLYERS 4 at ISLANDERS 3 – SO

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 8:30 – Tyson Foerster (9) Unassisted

P1 8:52 – Sean Couturier (4) Unassisted

P2 1:55 – Trevor Zegras (8) from Emil Andrae (5), Matvei Michkov (6)

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P2 5:42 – Emil Heineman (10) from Jonathan Drouin (12), Kyle Palmieri (12)

P2 8:11 – Matthew Schaefer (8) from Anthony Duclair (5), Ryan Pulock (10)

P2 19:13 – Anders Lee (5) from Maxim Shabanov (4), Schaefer (10)

Shootout Summary:

PHI – Zegras – Goal

NYI – Simon Holmstrom – Goal

PHI – Travis Konecny – Winner

SENATORS 4 at BLUES 3

Blues Take the Victory 4-3 Over Senators, Thanks to Matthew Kessel’s Clutch Goal

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P2 10:11 – Shane Pinto (12) from Nikolas Matinpalo (4), Michael Amadio (4)

P2 18:26 – Fabian Zetterlund (4) from Jake Sanderson (15), Brady Tkachuk (4)

P3 7:31 – David Perron (3) Unassisted

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P2 7:59 – Oskar Sundqvist (1) from Mathieu Joseph (5), Nathan Walker (6)

P3 2:01 – Jordan Kyrou (7) from Jake Neighbours (3), Robert Thomas (11)

P3 5:33 – Pavel Buchnevich (3) from Brayden Schenn (5), Philip Broberg (7)

P3 9:19 – Matthew Kessel (2) from Dylan Holloway (6), Pius Suter (6)

CANADIENS 4 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 14:30 – Zack Bolduc (6) from Juraj Slafkovsky (5), Cole Caufield (11)

P2 2:04 – Cole Caufield (14) from Bolduc (6), Alexandre Carrier (7)

P3 3:36 – Jake Evans (4) from Alexandre Texier (2), Mike Matheson (11)

P3 18:03 – Slafkovsky (7) from Nick Suzuki (20)

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P3 15:16 – Mark Stone (4) from Mitch Marner (19), Ben Hutton (4)

KINGS 4 at DUCKS 5

Ducks Take 5-4 Victory Against Kings in Season’s First Freeway Faceoff

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P1 17:48 – Alex Laferriere (6) from Trevor Moore (5), Brian Dumoulin (4)

P2 10:03 – Kevin Fiala (10) from Quinton Byfield (14), Brandt Clarke (8)

P3 3:23 – Alex Turcotte (1) from Clarke (9), Dumoulin (5)

P3 6:53 – Joel Edmundson (2) from Mikey Anderson (5), Moore (6)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P2 9:00 – Chris Kreider (11) from Troy Terry (20), Leo Carlsson (19)

P2 11:02 – Olen Zellweger (4) from Alex Killorn (7), Carlsson (20)

P3 10:42 – Pavel Mintyukov (1) from Beckett Sennecke (11), Mason McTavish (11)

P3 18:29 – Carlsson (13) from Jackson LaCombe (11), McTavish (12)

Shootout Summary:

ANA – Terry – Goal

ANA – McTavish – Goal

CANUCKS 2 at SHARKS 3

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 4:28 – Brock Boeser (9) from Conor Garland (9), Tom Willander (6)

P2 3:04 – Elias Pettersson (8) from Evander Kane (9), Filip Hronek (14)

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 9:25 – Will Smith (8) from Alexander Wennberg (8), Macklin Celebrini (21)

P2 14:03 – William Eklund (6) from Celebrini (22), John Klingberg (4)

P2 15:17 – Adam Gaudette (6) from Philipp Kurashev (7), Tyler Toffoli (8)

MAPLE LEAFS 2 at CAPITALS 4

Capitals’ Chychrun Nets Late Game-Winning Goal in 4-2 Victory Over Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 3:07 – Morgan Rielly (4) from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (15), Nicolas Roy (4)

P2 2:49 – Matthew Knies (6) from Auston Matthews (6), Troy Stecher (1)

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P2 13:18 – Connor McMichael (4) from Aliaksei Protas (9), Tom Wilson (13)

P3 13:16 – Anthony Beauvillier (5) from Alex Ovechkin (12), Dylan Strome (16)

P3 16:04 – Jakob Chychrun (10) from Ryan Leonard (7), McMichael (10)

P3 19:58 – Wilson (13) Unassisted (Empty Net)

JETS 1 at HURRICANES 5

Seth Jarvis’ Hat Trick Leads Hurricanes to 5-1 Win Over Jets

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P2 10:41 – Mark Scheifele (13) from Gabriel Vilardi (9)

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 16:06 – Seth Jarvis (13) from Shayne Gostisbehere (14), Sebastian Aho (16)

P3 11:52 – Jordan Martinook (3) from Mark Jankowski (3), Gostisbehere (15)

P3 12:39 – Jarvis (14) from K’Andre Miller (9), Andrei Svechnikov (6)

P3 18:57 – Jarvis (15) from Svechnikov (7) (Empty Net)

P3 19:37 – Alexander Nikishin (3) from Justin Robidas (1), Eric Robinson (2)

PENGUINS 4 at BLUE JACKETS 3 – OT

Blue Jackets Allow Three Unanswered Goals in Overtime Loss to Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 6:10 – Sidney Crosby (14) from Kris Letang (8)

P3 0:13 – Bryan Rust (7) from Erik Karlsson (14)

P3 8:28 – Crosby (15) from Tommy Novak (6), Parker Wotherspoon (7)

OT 0:59 – Letang (2) from Novak (7)

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 13:40 – Sean Monahan (3) from Brendan Smith (1), Damon Severson (7)

P2 3:51 – Brendan Gaunce (1) from Miles Wood (2), Zach Werenski (15)

P2 19:56 – Werenski (9) from Charlie Coyle (12)

PREDATORS 4 at BLACKHAWKS 3

Predators Win Second Straight in 4-3 Win Over Blackhawks

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P2 1:46 – Matthew Wood (7) from Nicolas Hague (3)

P2 7:18 – Steven Stamkos (6) from Nick Blankenburg (7), Fedor Svechkov (2)

P2 16:27 – Luke Evangelista (3) from Stamkos (3), Ryan O’Reilly (10)

P3 7:15 – O’Reilly (8) from Evangelista (12), Nick Perbix (2)

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 19:10 – Ryan Donato (8) from Sam Rinzel (7), Andre Burakovsky (9)

P2 15:14 – Ryan Greene (3) from Oliver Moore (4)

P3 10:28 – Teuvo Teravainen (6) from Wyatt Kaiser (4), Frank Nazar (11)

MAMMOTH 3 at STARS 4

Oettinger Ties Belfour in Franchise Wins With Stars’ 4-3 Victory Over Mammoth

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 0:57 – Logan Cooley (14) from Dylan Guenther (10), Kailer Yamamoto (3)

P1 12:17 – Kevin Rooney (1) from John Marino (11), Michael Carcone (4)

P2 16:14 – Jack McBain (2) from Lawson Crouse (5), Marino (12)

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 17:38 – Roope Hintz (8) from Mikko Rantanen (19), Miro Heiskanen (18)

P2 8:16 – Jamie Benn (2) from Alexander Petrovic (6)

P2 9:18 – Jason Robertson (15) from Kyle Capobianco (3), Justin Hryckowian (5)

P2 18:33 – Wyatt Johnston (13) from Mikko Rantanen (20), Miro Heiskanen (19)