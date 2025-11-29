Flames Fight Back From Early Deficit to Beat the Panthers

In a high-energy Black Friday matchup, the Florida Panthers hosted the Calgary Flames at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Flames entered this afternoon’s contest looking to bounce back after a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Panthers were also looking to bounce back from a multi-goal loss at home to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Game Recap

The Panthers kicked things off less than a minute into the game with Jesper Boqvist forcing a turnover, which Sam Reinhart picked up and fed a pass to Evan Rodrigues, who found himself all alone on Devin Cooley before finding the back of the net.

Their lead was extended to two almost immediately, with A.J. Greer finding himself on an odd-man rush where he found Sam Bennett, who scored the Panthers’ second goal less than three minutes into the game.

In what looked like a game that could get out of hand early, the Flames found their footing, with Yan Kuznetsov scoring the first goal of his NHL career, on a wrist shot just after entering the offensive zone on the rush.

Grab that puck 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yBhd5r9pyV — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 28, 2025

Five minutes later, the Flames re-tied the game 2-2, on Mackenzie Weegar’s first goal of the season, when he blasted a slapshot through Daniil Tarasov from the point.

The tie held through the first intermission. However, it was broken by the Flames 55 seconds into the period on a five-on-three power play, when Morgan Frost banged home a rebound off a Rasmus Andersson point shot.

Just before the last minute of play in the second period, the Flames scored their fourth straight unanswered goal with Nazem Kadri deflecting home another Andersson point shot, snapping a 10-game goalless drought.

Calgary’s two-goal lead held until just after the midway mark of the final period, when Brad Marchand scored a wrist shot off the rush, bringing the Panthers back within one goal of the lead.

Despite a late push from the Panthers, the Flames went on to close out the 5-3 victory, with Cooley slamming the door in net and Joel Farabee adding an empty-net goal for his 100th career NHL goal.

With the victory, the Flames will be back in action Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes in their fifth straight on the road, and the Panthers will have the weekend off before hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday next week.