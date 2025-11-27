NHL Morning Recap – November 27, 2025 

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 15 NHL games that were played on Nov. 26, 2025. Which included the second game in a week between Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs versus Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets. And, Ottawa Senators facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

BLUES 2 at DEVILS 3 – OT

Devils Defeat Blues 3-2 in Overtime

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P1 2:16 – Cam Fowler (1) from Nathan Walker (5), Logan Mailloux (1)

P1 14:37 – Robert Thomas (4) from Fowler (10), Pavel Buchnevich (8)

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 11:02 – Timo Meier (8) from Nico Hischier (12), Dougie Hamilton (4)

P2 8:49 – Nico Hischier (8) from Meier (11), Luke Hughes (13)

OT 2:58 – Simon Nemec (5) from Hischier (13), Paul Cotter (3)

SABRES 2 at PENGUINS 4

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P3 7:20 – Jason Zucker (6) from Jack Quinn (7), Ryan McLeod (9)

P3 15:42 – Jack Quinn (6) from Zucker (7), Mattias Samuelsson (7)

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 17:09 – Matt Dumba (1) unassisted

P3 7:51 – Bryan Rust (6) from Ryan Shea (7)

P3 12:34 – Kevin Hayes (1) from Erik Karlsson (13), Parker Wotherspoon (6)

P3 19:02 – Connor Dewar (5) from Danton Heinen (1), Shea (8) – Empty Net

FLYERS 4 at PANTHERS 2

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P2 7:57 – Emil Andrae (1) from Jamie Drysdale (7), Owen Tippett (8)

P2 11:13 – Matvei Michkov (6) from Andrae (4), Drysdale (8)

P3 19:14 – Tyson Foerster (8) from Travis Sanheim (6), Cam York (10)

P3 19:35 – Sean Couturier (3) from Christian Dvorak (9)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 5:21 – Brad Marchand (14) from Sam Bennett (5), Carter Verhaeghe (11)

P2 5:16 – Carter Verhaeghe (4) from Bennett (6), Aaron Ekblad (6)

BRUINS 3 at ISLANDERS 1

Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov celebrates scoring an overtime goal with center Fraser Minten and defenseman Hampus Lindholm against the Buffalo Sabres (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 6:23 – Alex Steeves (2) from Sean Kuraly (4), Michael Eyssimont (7)

P2 0:43 – Tanner Jeannot (3) from Fraser Minten (4)

P3 10:21 – Steeves (3) shorthanded from Minten (5)

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 4:41 – Mathew Barzal (7) from Tony DeAngelo (8), Matthew Schaefer (9)

RANGERS 4 at HURRICANES 2

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 16:53 – Noah Laba (4) from Taylor Raddysh (2), Matthew Robertson (1)

P2 18:56 – Artemi Panarin (7) from Adam Fox (19), J.T. Miller (7)

P3 0:45 – Vincent Trocheck (5) from Panarin (15), Mika Zibanejad (9)

P3 18:17 – Will Cuylle (7) Unassisted

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P2 5:04 – Shayne Gostisbehere (3) from Sebastian Aho (14), Nikolaj Ehlers (11)

P3 10:53 – Seth Jarvis (12) from Gostisbehere (13), Aho (15)

JETS 3 at CAPITALS 4

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P1 19:38 – Gabriel Vilardi (9) from Kyle Connor (15)

P2 1:24 – Vilardi (10) from Josh Morrissey (18), Connor (16)

P3 15:11 – Mark Scheifele (12) from Connor (17), Dylan DeMelo (9)

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 6:38 – John Carlson (6) from Tom Wilson (12)

P1 14:21 – Jakob Chychrun (9) from Sonny Milano (2), Ethen Frank (6)

P2 5:22 – Alex Ovechkin (11) from Matt Roy (4), Anthony Beauvillier (3)

P3 5:25 – Connor McMichael (3) Unassisted

MAPLE LEAFS 2 at BLUE JACKETS 1 – OT

Blue Jackets Find Overtime Again But Fall to Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P3 16:43 – Easton Cowan (2) from William Nylander (20), John Tavares (16)

OT 4:40 – Nylander (11) from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (14), Matthew Knies (18)

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P3 13:30 – Zach Werenski (8) from Miles Wood (1)

PREDATORS 6 at RED WINGS 3

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg celebrates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Global Series ice hockey game at Avicii Arena (Per Haljestam-Imagn Images)

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P1 15:48 – Michael Bunting (5) from Nick Blankenburg (6), Erik Haula (9)

P3 2:05 – Blankenburg (3) from Ryan O’Reilly (8)

P3 2:20 – Roman Josi (2) from Bunting (8), Michael McCarron (4)

P3 14:14 – O’Reilly (7) from Luke Evangelista (10), Steven Stamkos (2)

P3 14:42 – Erik Haula (4) from Filip Forsberg (8), Jonathan Marchessault (3)

P3 18:45 – Stamkos (5) from O’Reilly (9), Luke Evangelista (11) (Empty Net)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 5:30 – Alex DeBrincat (12) from Dylan Larkin (13), Lucas Raymond (18)

P2 16:34 – James van Riemsdyk (3) from Patrick Kane (10), Nate Danielson (3)

P3 3:04 – Ben Chiarot (3) from Mason Appleton (6), J.T. Compher (4)

FLAMES 1 at LIGHTNING 5

Vasilevskiy Solid Again vs Flames as Lightning Win 5th Straight

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P3 1:04 – Joel Farabee (6) from John Beecher (1), Yan Kuznetsov (2)

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 0:39 – Brandon Hagel (12) from Anthony Cirelli (8), Nikita Kucherov (16)

P1 1:26 – Charle-Edouard D’Astous (2) from Nick Paul (1), Jake Guentzel (11)

P1 5:52 – Zemgus Girgensons (5) from Yanni Gourde (4), Pontus Holmberg (5)

P1 10:01 – Declan Carlile (1) from Steven Santini (1), Guentzel (12)

P3 14:23 – Kucherov (11) from Hagel (12), Darren Raddysh (8)

WILD 4 at BLACKHAWKS 3 – OT

Wild Stay Hot With 4-3 Overtime Win Over Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P2 19:46 – Brock Faber (6) from Marcus Johansson (12), Matt Boldy (13)

P3 2:17 – Nico Sturm (1) from Jonas Brodin (5), Jake Middleton (5)

P3 10:35 – Boldy (14) from Brodin (6), Faber (9)

OT 1:38 – Kirill Kaprizov (14) from Boldy (14), Joel Eriksson Ek (12) (Power Play)

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P2 5:41 – Jason Dickinson (2) Unassisted

P2 12:08 – Connor Bedard (14) from Sam Rinzel (6), Tyler Bertuzzi (8)

P3 5:31 – Artyom Levshunov (1) from Bedard (19), Colton Dach (3)

SHARKS 0 at AVALANCHE 6

Avalanche Bury the Sharks 6-0 for their 10th Straight Win

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 3:39 – Ross Colton (5) Unassisted

P1 19:07 – Nathan MacKinnon (18) from Cale Makar (21), Gabriel Landeskog (6) (Power Play)

P2 3:44 – Sam Malinski (2) from Artturi Lehkonen (12), Martin Necas (16)

P2 4:51 – Josh Manson (2) from Victor Olofsson (10), Parker Kelly (6)

P2 5:00 – Joel Kiviranta (1) from Ivan Ivan (1), Zakhar Bardakov (4)

P3 16:15 – Artturi Lehkonen (9) from Nathan MacKinnon (21), Martin Necas (17)

CANADIENS 4 at MAMMOTH 3

Nick Suzuki Gets 400th Point in Canadiens Win Over Mammoth

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 10:38 – Zack Bolduc (5) from Lane Hutson (16), Nick Suzuki (19)

P1 16:37 – Nick Suzuki (6) from Cole Caufield (10), Bolduc (5)

P3 3:20 – Suzuki (7) from Bolduc (5), Brendan Gallagher (9)

P3 4:47 – Ivan Demidov (5) from Oliver Kapanen (5), Noah Dobson (13)

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P2 9:43 – Barrett Hayton (3) from Clayton Keller (13), Mikhail Sergachev (13)

P2 11:58 – Kailer Yamamoto (3) from Dylan Guenther (9), Logan Cooley (9)

P2 13:52 – Michael Carcone (4) from Kevin Stenlund (3), John Marino (10)

CANUCKS 5 at DUCKS 4

Canucks Defeat Ducks 5-4 in Fast-Paced Pacific Division Battle

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 9:49 – Linus Karlsson (4) from Max Sasson (2), Marcus Pettersson (4)

P1 11:47 – Evander Kane (4) from Tom Willander (4), Filip Hronek (12)

P2 9:04 – Conor Garland (6) from Brock Boeser (7), Willander (4)

P2 15:58 – Max Sasson (5) from Hronek (13), Quinn Hughes (20)

P2 18:08 – Drew O’Connor (7) from Elias Pettersson (14)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P2 0:09 – Jackson LaCombe (3) from Cutter Gauthier (14)

P2 16:19 – Leo Carlsson (12) from Troy Terry (19), Olen Zellweger (5)

P2 18:34 – Mason McTavish (5) from Beckett Sennecke (10), LaCombe (3)

P3 19:53 – Gauthier (14) from LaCombe (10), Chris Kreider (6)

STARS 3 at KRAKEN 2

Kolyachonok’s 3rd Period Heroics Give Stars 3-2 Win Over Kraken

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 5:52 – Roope Hintz (7) from Alexander Petrovic (5), Jamie Benn (3)

P2 6:13 – Esa Lindell (3) from Justin Hryckowian (4), Tyler Seguin (9)

P3 14:16 – Vladislav Kolyachonok (1) from Seguin (10), Kyle Capobianco (2)

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 9:06 – Brandon Montour (5) from Shane Wright (6), Berkly Catton (5)

P3 0:18 – Vince Dunn (4) from Jared McCann (2)

SENATORS 4 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 – SO

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 0:51 – Shane Pinto (11) from Jake Sanderson (13), Claude Giroux (11)

P1 13:04 – Sanderson (4) from Giroux (12), Tim Stutzle (11)

P1 19:43 – Drake Batherson (8) from Stutzle (12), Sanderson (14)

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P3 6:40 – Mark Stone (3) Unassisted

P1 16:52 – Brett Howden (4) from Mitch Marner (18), Shea Theodore (11)

P2 2:09 – Jack Eichel (11) from Ivan Barbashev (12), Braeden Bowman (3)

Shootout Summary:

OTT – Shane Pinto – Game Winner