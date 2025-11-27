Vasilevskiy Solid Again vs Flames as Lightning Win 5th Straight

The Tampa Bay Lightning throttled the Calgary Flames to pick up another win, 5-1. They extend their current winning streak to five, while the Flames see their three-game winning streak snapped.

Despite the early offensive onslaught, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy would steal the show, stopping 32 of 33 shots on goal. Eighteen of those saves came in the period when the Flames outshot the Lightning 19-4.

Early Scoring and a Brick Wall Win It for Lightning

It took little time for the Lightning to get on the board. Brandon Hagel opened the scoring 39 seconds into the game, and Charle-Edouard D’Astous followed that up less than 30 seconds later. Goals from Zemgus Girgensons and Declan Carlile built the Lightning’s lead to 4-0 before the end of the first period.

The Lightning briefly appeared to have a goal in the second period from Nick Paul to extend the lead further. However, it was immediately waved off due to goalie interference.

In the end, the score would remain 4-0 until the third period. The Flames got on the board when Joel Farabee sniped one past Vasilevskiy. The Lightning ultimately got that fifth goal of the game when Nikita Kucherov found the back of the net to reach the final score.

Both of the Flames’ goalies saw action in the game. Dustin Wolf was run out of the game after five minutes, allowing three goals on four shots. Devin Cooley came in and played a relatively clean game, saving 17 of 19.

Pontus Holmberg returned to action for the Lightning in the win, his first appearance since Nov. 8. He picked up an assist on Girgensons’ goal.

The Lightning hit the road for a three-game road trip, starting with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Puck drop is set for noon EST. The Flames will continue their road trip, heading further south to take on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. MST.