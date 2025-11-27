Wild Stay Hot With 4-3 Overtime Win Over Blackhawks

It was a Central Division showdown between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild in Chicago. It is the first time these two teams have met this season. The Wild came into the game having won eight of their last ten games, while the Blackhawks were on a three-game losing streak.

Therefore, it seemed like something was going to give on either side, and the Wild continued their hot streak with a comeback 4-3 overtime win.

Game Recap

The game started with a lot of stop-and-go’s in the first 10 minutes, as there were four penalties called in the first period- two on the Blackhawks, and two on the Wild. But it was the Blackhawks who came out blazing, outshooting the Wild 20-5. Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped some solid chances, including from Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. The first period ended 0-0.

In the second period, Yakov Trenin took a high-sticking penalty on Landon Slaggert that went unanswered for the Blackhawks, but Chicago answered shortly after with a Jason Dickinson goal from the slot to make it 1-0. Connor Bedard, off a pass from Sam Rinzel, made it 2-0. Ilya Mikheyev took a holding penalty, and the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov was inches from getting on the board on the power play, but the puck did not completely cross the line. Then, Tyler Bertuzzi made it 3-0 for the Blackhawks, but it was taken away for offside. Still 2-0.

With 13 seconds left in the second period, Brock Faber got the Wild on the board, 2-1. Then, Blackhawks’ Louis Crevier took a delay of game penalty with a little over three seconds left, which gave the Wild an entire power play to start the third period. Shots were 9-8, Chicago.

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks killed the power play to start the third period, but Nico Sturm scored his first goal of the season and tied the game moments later for the Wild, 2-2. Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov scored his first NHL goal and gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead. Matt Boldy had the answer for the Wild to tie the game 3-3. The Blackhawks got a late power play opportunity in the third period from a Jake Middleton tripping penalty that the Blackhawks did not answer, and both teams headed into overtime. Wild outshot the Hawks 9-8.

Joel Eriksson Ek hit Connor Bedard, and Ilya Mikheyev hit Eriksson Ek, and was called for interference. With an overtime power play, Kaprizov got the goal to win it for the Wild, 4-3 in overtime.

It was a chippy game with two fights and solid goaltending from Gustavsson and Spencer Knight. Shots were 37-24, Chicago.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks will continue their homestand against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 28. Meanwhile, the Wild will return home for a back-to-back against the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.