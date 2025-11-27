Kolyachonok’s 3rd Period Heroics Give Stars 3-2 Win Over Kraken

The Dallas Stars (15-5-4) beat the Seattle Kraken (11-6-6) 3-2 at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday night.

Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell, and Vladislav Kolyachonok scored for the Stars. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

Related: Stars Weekly: Rantanen, Robo, Special Teams, & Keeping Up With the Avs

Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn scored for the Kraken. Joey Daccord made 18 saves.

Game Recap

Hintz opened the scoring at 5:52 of the opening period with a tip-in between the circles off an Alexander Petrovic point shot that beat Daccord through the pads.

Montour evened the score at 9:06 with his fifth goal of the season. Montour’s shot from the slot was saved by DeSmith and deflected into the right corner, where Montour collected the puck and beat DeSmith from a sharp angle along the goal line.

Lindell scored his third of the season at 6:13 of the second period after his own rebound bounced right to him at the side of the crease to give the Stars a 2-1 lead.

Dallas Stars, from left, defenseman Kyle Capobianco, defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok and forward Roope Hintz celebrate a goal (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

The Kraken tied the game just 18 seconds into the final period, thanks to a wrist shot from Dunn from the left circle that beat DeSmith along the ice.

Kolyachonok scored his first as a member of the Stars at 14:16 with a wrist shot from above the left circle that hit off the post and in to give the Stars the 3-2 lead, and ultimately, the win.

The Kraken outshot the Stars 28-21 but went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Stars went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

Up Next

The Stars are back in action on Friday night as they host the Utah Mammoth. The Kraken will host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.