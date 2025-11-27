Devils Defeat Blues 3-2 in Overtime

On Wednesday night, the New Jersey Devils hosted the St. Louis Blues at the Prudential Center for their first matchup of the season. The Devils looked to extend their win streak to two games, while the Blues sought a bounce-back performance after a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday. The final result of the Thanksgiving Eve showdown was a 3-2 victory in overtime for the Devils.

Game Recap

The Blues got on the board first 2:16 into the opening period. Cam Fowler scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Nathan Walker and Logan Mailloux. But Timo Meier found the back of the net halfway through the first, tying the game at one and extending his goal streak to three games.

Walker was called for interference, but the Devils’ power play did not last long, as Dougie Hamilton also received a penalty for interference a minute later. The Blues were then able to capitalize on the man advantage, gaining a 2-1 lead courtesy of Robert Thomas.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

New Jersey looked for the equalizer in the second period, and the Devils’ captain answered the call. After Justin Faulk was called for tripping, Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal, firing a rebound past Jordan Binnington. After 40 minutes, the score was tied at two, with shots 23-15 in favor of the Devils.

The Devils were tested early on in the third, after Ondrej Palat received a double minor for high-sticking Mailloux, but Jacob Markstrom stopped every shot he faced. At the other end of the ice, Binnington also did not allow any goals, stopping a total of four shots in the third.

Despite prime scoring opportunities for both teams, the score was tied at two by the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime. But it was Simon Nemec who called game, propelling the Devils to a 3-2 win.

The Devils are now 9-0-1 at home to start the season.

Looking Ahead

Both teams will be back in action on Friday afternoon. The Devils will face the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center, and the Blues will host the Ottawa Senators at the Enterprise Center.