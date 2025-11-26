NHL Rumors: Hughes & Maple Leafs, Kane Trade, Oilers and Binnington

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Quinn Hughes trade chatter is only just beginning, the Edmonton Oilers are weighing multiple goaltending scenarios—including a potential blockbuster—and the Vancouver Canucks may be preparing to move out veterans, with Evander Kane’s name circulating heavily.

Would the Maple Leafs Move Knies for Hughes?

There are no reports that Quinn Hughes is actively looking to leave the Canucks, but with the news that Vancouver sent out a note to all NHL teams that their veterans were available via trade, speculation immediately began to surround the superstar defenseman.

Elliotte Friedman insisted they’re listening to all veterans except Hughes, and Frank Seravalli noted that those insider in Hughes’ inner circle believes he’s committed to the Canucks. Seravalli also said the Philadelphia Flyers might want to tick tires on a trade, while TSN’s Bryan Hayes said he would trade Matthew Knies plus picks and prospects for Hughes if the Leafs were in contention.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Given Toronto’s win-now core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares, Hughes’ elite skating and offensive upside would fill their biggest organizational need. Hayes believes it would be worth giving up Knies to acquire that. One would assume that would only be if Hughes was inked to an extension.

In other Maple Leafs news, the team is getting some reinforcements tonight as Knies, Auston Matthews, and Nicolas Roy are all returning from multi-game absences.

Oilers Linked to Binnington as Goaltending Search Expands

The Oilers’ goaltending situation has hit a breaking point, and league insiders are wondering when GM Stan Bowman to act. A lack of true No. 1 goalies across the league makes a chance challenging, but one option gaining traction is St. Louis Blues starter Jordan Binnington.

Kypreos linked Binnington to the Oilers on his latest trade board, and the rumors ran wild. He also noted the deal might include Stuart Skinner going back and the Oilers trying to grab a defenseman in the trade.

Binnington is a gamble, but his playoff pedigree and performance at 4 Nations are undeniable. Edmonton desperately needs stability, but is Binnington it? The Oilers’ cap situation makes a blockbuster difficult.

Oilers Consider Ingram Call-Up Before Players Intervene

Interestingly, according to Frank Seravalli, the Oilers nearly called up Connor Ingram—until players intervened. Veterans pushed to keep Calvin Pickard, a respected and popular teammate. Pickard’s numbers have been horrendous, and while Ingram has also struggled, perhaps the feeling is that any change is better than the status quo.

Ultimately, the Oilers didn’t make a move, but Tuesday’s loss to the Dallas Stars might force them to reconsider things. Their .860 team save percentage is the worst through 25 games since 1979–80 and last in the league. The Oilers should be commended for being loyal, but one has to wonder if it will lead to their downfall this season.

Evander Kane, Veteran Canucks Draw Trade Attention

Vancouver’s struggles have opened the door to major roster changes, and Evander Kane appears to be near the top of the list of movable pieces. Rick Dhaliwal reports that the penalties and lack of production have driven the fans nuts and the organization is going to trade the forward.

The Canucks reportedly circulated a memo signaling they’re open to moving multiple veterans, and Dhaliwal said Kane is among those who are for sure going to be moved. He said the Canucks took a chance on the winger when they were shy, and it just hasn’t panned out.