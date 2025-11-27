Blue Jackets Find Overtime Again But Fall to Maple Leafs

The Columbus Blue Jackets wanted to erase the bad taste out of Monday’s loss to the Washington Capitals. They again went to overtime. However, they couldn’t get the second point.

William Nylander scored late in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Despite the Blue Jackets being in control most of the game, they allowed another third period lead to slip away.

The story of this game was the chess match throughout and the performance of both goaltenders.

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets ultimately had the better of the play in a feisty first period. That was helped in large part by three power play chances including one that slightly carried over into the second. They were unable to convert on any of them.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Dakota Mermis and Nicolas Roy all took penalties setting up the Blue Jackets’ power-play chances. Without Mathieu Olivier in the lineup, the Maple Leafs seemed primed to make this one as physical as possible.

In the second, the Blue Jackets continued to carry most of the play at 5-on-5. They were unable to beat Maple Leafs’ starter Joseph Woll, who was making his first start since being pulled Saturday night in Montreal.

The Blue Jackets thought they opened the scoring on a great shot by Zach Werenski off the far post and in. However, it was challenged for offside. The officials reviewed and determined that Kent Johnson was inside the zone before the puck. It went back to 0-0.

Miles Wood eventually took a hooking penalty late in the second period to give the Maple Leafs their first power play chance of the night. Thanks to a great effort by Brendan Gaunce, they failed to score on it. Blue Jackets’ starter Jet Greaves made sure the kill was successful.

After two periods, Woll stopped all 18 Blue Jackets’ shots. Greaves stopped all 14 shots he faced from the Maple Leafs.

The Blue Jackets took control in the third period. They were finally able to solve Woll with just 6:30 left in regulation. From the same spot on the ice from the opposite end, Werenski scored from the left circle to make it 1-0 Blue Jackets.

Could the Blue Jackets hold this third period lead? Thanks to a great pass by Nylander, they weren’t able to hold the lead.

William Nylander factored in on both Maple Leafs’ goals on Wednesday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Easton Cowan scored his second goal of the season, both against the Blue Jackets. He roofed a shot past Greaves top make it 1-1.

Regulation saw no more scoring. Both teams had some chances in the overtime. The game ended when Nylander had the puck in front of Greaves and fired it past him to give the Maple Leafs the second point.

On a positive note, the Blue Jackets have points in eight of their last 10 games to help keep them in the massive pack on the edge of the playoff race. For the Maple Leafs, they got a boost from the return of Roy, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies to their lineup.

Woll made 35 saves to help the Maple Leafs get the win. Greaves stopped 22 in the overtime loss.

The Blue Jackets have Thanksgiving Day off and play next Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Maple Leafs will head to DC to play the Capitals on Friday.