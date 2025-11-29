Predators Win Second Straight in 4-3 Win Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators faced off for the first time this season, and both entered the matchup with some struggles.

Although the Predators won their last game against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 26, they entered the Chicago game with three wins in 11 November games and are in last place in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks were on a four-game losing streak- their longest of the season.

Both teams were eager for two points, and the Predators came away with a 4-3 win in Chicago.

Game Recap

In the first period, the Blackhawks were the stronger team as they outshot the Predators 6-1 to start, and it got harder for Nashville when Nick Perbix took a tripping penalty. The Predators killed it off, but not long after that penalty, Brady Skjei received a four-minute high-sticking penalty against Ryan Donato. Essentially, the Blackhawks got back-to-back power plays that went unanswered in the final seven minutes. However, after the four-minute penalty expired, Ryan Donato scored to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with 50 seconds remaining in the period. Shots were 11-10, Chicago.

Nashville’s Matthew Wood tied the game 1-1 about two minutes into the second period. Then, Steven Stamkos made it 2-1. Ozzy Wiesblatt kneed Blackhawks’ Oliver Moore, which caused a scrum, and Chicago got a power play from the kneeing. Ryan Greene tied the game 2-2 on the power play. Luke Evangelista gave the Preds a 3-2 lead over a minute later.

Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy go for a loose puck (David Banks-Imagn Images)

The Predators thoroughly outplayed the Blackhawks in the second period, but the Blackhawks did have some looks. Goaltender Juuse Saros came up with some big stops on Connor Bedard and Andre Burakovsky. Shots were 11-6, Nashville.

There was some life for the Blackhawks to start the third period, but Ryan O’Reilly gave the Predators a two-goal lead, 4-2. Teuvo Teravainen scored, 4-3, when Saros left the net, and the puck took a funny bounce to Teravainen. Chicago dominated most of the third period after the O’Reilly goal.

But defenseman Sam Rinzel got an interference penalty with three minutes left in the game, giving Nashville a power play. Even though the Predators didn’t convert, taking all that time off the clock proved key for them. The Blackhawks had an empty net for less than a minute, but it wasn’t enough to get the equalizer.

Nashville won, 4-3. Overall shots were 29-27, Nashville.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks will look to break their five-game losing streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks at home on Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the Predators will return to Nashville and face the Winnipeg Jets as their second game of a back-to-back on Nov. 29. They hope to extend their winning streak to three.