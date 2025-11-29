Canadiens Keep Matheson in the Fold with Great Deal for Both Sides

The working theory is Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson still has a lot left in the tank going on Age 32. Whether or not it’s five more years’ worth is anyone’s guess at this point, but the Habs are clearly more than willing to bet he does, after extending the rearguard to a deal of that length worth an average of $6 million per season. At the very least, the odds are in their favour, based on all the information they have at their disposal, and that’s the best anyone can hope for under these circumstances.

Matheson vs. Gallagher

That may not sound like a ringing endorsement of Matheson, but, when you’re in your early 30s in the NHL, teams would be wise to exercise caution during negotiations. Exhibit A would be forward Brendan Gallagher, who re-signed at Age 28, his latest contract coming into effect the next year, when, coming off a decent 14-goal, 23-point season in 2020-21 (35 games), he already started to show signs of decline, scoring just seven goals and 24 points in 2021-22 (56 games).

Related: Canadiens’ 5 Worst Contracts for 2025-26 Season

Since then, Gallagher has been hit or miss, but mainly the latter. To his credit, he did show signs of life the last few seasons. For example, he scored 20 goals for the first time since before the pandemic in 2024-25. However, so far in 2025-26, at 33, he’s really begun to show his age. Whereas Matheson’s current contract, which pays him a bargain-basement $4.875 million per season, is one of the Canadiens’ best, Gallagher’s, largely because of its no-movement clause (NMC), is generally thought to be the worst, bar none. That having been said, any fear Matheson, who is effectively three years older than Gallagher when his latest contract started, begins to show his age early into the term of this latest contract is unwarranted for the most part. After all, in case it wasn’t clear, they are two different players.

It goes beyond the positions they play, obviously. Gallagher is a rugged forward whose willingness to go to the corners and in front of the net and accept any ensuing physical punishment has clearly taken a toll on his longevity and body as a whole. Matheson’s bread and butter is in sharp contrast his skating and ability to transport the puck down the ice. That isn’t to suggest he’s any less of a good teammate than Gallagher. He’s an alternate captain, after all. In fact, they both are, on the youngest team in the NHL, one which is in general need of leadership.

Re-Signing Matheson Makes Sense

Therein lies one of the primary reasons why re-signing Matheson, who also happens to come from the area and wants to be in Montreal, makes sense. He’s a cultural fit. And the $6 million price tag? That makes sense too, at least right now, considering he leads the Canadiens in ice time with 24:50 per game this season, heading into action on Friday afternoon. While he no longer leads the defense in scoring like he did in 2023-24, when he scored a career-high 62 points, he’s also in the process of proving that was far from a fluke.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson – (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Of course, Matheson did score 34 points in 48 games in 2022-23. So, it already shouldn’t have been seen as one. However, with the emergence of Lane Hutson (who does lead the defense in scoring) last season, Matheson’s production did slow to 31 points in 2024-25.

While there’s obviously a lot of hockey left to be played, the 14 points in 22 games he has right now puts him right back in projected 50-plus-point territory. There’s good reason to doubt he’ll stay as effective offensively into the twilight of his career. By the same token though, there was good reason to doubt he’d be as effective as he has been so far this season, not just with Hutson in the mix as a top-end defenseman on this team, but following the trade for Noah Dobson, a 25-year-old former 70-point scorer from the blue line, this past summer. However, the three have made it work.

Keep in mind, Matheson signed his deal after watching Dobson sign one paying him $9.5 million in each of the next eight years. Hutson followed soon thereafter with an extension that pays the soon-to-be 22-year-old an average of $8.85 million starting next season until he’s 30.

The Mythical Montreal Canadiens Hometown Discount

It’s impossible to know for sure, now that Matheson is locked up until 2031. However, it’s easy to see him having left a lot on the table as an unrestricted free agent, had he gone that route. Based on his age, he wouldn’t have necessarily been worth similar money, but teams do tend to bet the farm on lesser sure things early in free agency out of desperation. This deal feels like a manifestation of the Goldilocks principle: just about right.

It speaks further to him wanting to be part of what’s taking shape in the organization as the young core propels the Canadiens into contention. If there were ever such a thing as a Canadiens hometown discount, this would be it (ironically on the part of an Anglophone)… even if it does include a dreaded NMC for the first three years of the deal, per PuckPedia.

That’s especially pertinent considering Matheson had been on most fans’ trading blocks heading into this season, but primarily as the team’s most valuable trade chip. Not because he has been a detriment to the on-ice product. It would seem the Canadiens will have to find their elusive No. 2 centre through some other means. Furthermore, those who had envisioned the Habs parlaying Matheson into a big piece for the future will just have to get used to the fact he’s a big part of that future… and just plain valuable, arguably more than his new $6 million cap hit. That’s all that really matters when assessing this deal.

With the relatively modest raise, Matheson should continue to provide good value for a price tag any other organization realistically would have paid, whether it was a team looking for its final piece or a basement-dwelling one in need of veteran leadership… or in the Canadiens’ case some combination of the two, right in the middle. It and Matheson just fit.