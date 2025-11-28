Canadiens Sign Matheson to Five-Year Contract Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have signed defensemen Mike Matheson to a five-year, $30 million contract extension. The deal carries an average annual value of $6 million.

Matheson, 31, is now signed through 2030-31, which is right in the middle of the Canadiens window to win. This deal is a steal of a contract for the Canadiens, who get a veteran defensemen who has bought into their system for the next five years for a cheap AAV compared to what he could have gotten on the open market.

Matheson Signed Through 2030-31

Matheson, a native of Pointe-Claire, Quebec already got to fulfill his dream of playing for his boyhood team. Now, he gets the chance to not only potentially retire playing for the Canadiens, but also a chance to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

In 22 games this season, he has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points. Over his 11 year career, he has scored 78 goals and 201 assists for 279 points in 649 games. During his career, he has played for the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and now the Canadiens, where he has played for the last four seasons.