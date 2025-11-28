NHL Rumors: Canucks Push Trade, Jets Net Status, and New Oilers Trade Target

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are pushing hard to move Kiefer Sherwood before his value slides any further. In Winnipeg, the Jets are choosing to ride out their goaltending situation rather than seek outside help. Meanwhile, Justin Faulk’s name is popping up as teams look for blue-line alternatives, and the Edmonton Oilers remain in the rumor mill, with yet another goaltender linked to the team.

Canucks Pushing to Move Kiefer Sherwood Before Value Drops

In Vancouver, the Canucks are feeling the pressure to make a decision on Kiefer Sherwood. He’s arguably their most attractive pending UFA piece, and teams know he’s available. Vancouver wants either a young player or a second-round pick, but the underlying concern is obvious: nine of his goals came in the first 12 games.

With just three goals since, his scoring touch has cooled at the worst possible time. The Canucks are 24 games into their season, and Sherwood’s value is still high, but could start trending in the wrong direction. If the Canucks wait too long, he risks becoming a depth add rather than a difference-maker.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

According to Elliotte Friedman, multiple teams are circling Sherwood, and there’s a belief a deal could happen any day.

Sherwood still brings plenty to like — he’s physical, he forechecks hard, he fits anywhere in the lineup — but the goal-scoring decline is problematic. He hasn’t scored in four straight games, and every quiet night chips away at leverage the Canucks have when shopping him to multiple interested parties.

Jets Staying Internal Despite Hellebuyck Absence

While some expected the Winnipeg Jets to explore the goalie market, TSN’s Chris Johnston reports on TSN Insider Trading the opposite: they aren’t shopping for help. Instead, they’re sticking with Eric Comrie and prospect Thomas Milic while waiting for Connor Hellebuyck’s return.

Comrie hasn’t matched last year’s strong numbers, posting a 3.02 GAA and .897 save percentage through eight games, but Winnipeg trusts him enough to hold the fort. Milic, in his third pro season, has taken big developmental steps and was excellent in the AHL before being recalled, putting up a 2.14 GAA and .921 SV% in nine games.

Things could change as the Jets have gone 0-3 since announcing Hellebuyck’s injury.

Justin Faulk Drawing Interest as Teams Miss on Andersson

With teams evaluating fallback options behind Rasmus Andersson, St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk has emerged as a name worth watching.

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reports Faulk is generating interest from clubs seeking stability and proven minutes. But he’s not easy to acquire. He carries a $6.5 million cap hit through 2026-27 and holds a 15-team no-trade list, making any move complex.

Production-wise, Faulk has dipped from his peak years, dropping more than 20 points compared to his 2021–23 totals. Still, he remains durable, logs over 22 minutes a night, and continues to be a reliable shot-blocker with solid defensive metrics.

Teams like Detroit, Carolina, and Utah — all dealing with blue-line issues or depth concerns — could make sense.

Oilers and Their Goalie Search

The Oilers continue to stay in the rumor mill, having been linked to several goaltenders in the past several days. Jordan Binnington, Tristan Jarry, and now Laurent Broissoit have all been connected. Friedman is reporting that the Oilers are worried about acquiring a netminder who has health issues, which is why they stayed away from John Gibson.

Friedman said: